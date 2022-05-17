VIDEO: Bravo Star Catches Wedding Bouquet at Her Bestie’s Reception

The Bravo-verse has celebrated several weddings in recent days. On the heels of former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder’s lavish wedding in Italy, ex “Summer House” star Hannah Berner tied the knot with Des Bishop in a beachy ceremony in the Hamptons on May 13.

While Schroeder had her bestie Katie Maloney by her side as she renewed her vows with her husband, Beau Clark, in Rome, the latter wedding featured a reality star-studded guest list that included VPR stars Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and Raquel Leviss,” “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover, “Shahs of Sunset’s” Mercedes Javid, Tommy Feight, and Nema Van, and Berner’s “Summer House” co-stars Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller, according to People.

Paige DeSorbo Caught the Bouquet at Her Best Friend’s Wedding

Two days after her wedding, a newly-married Berner shared an Instagram video of her doing the traditional bridal bouquet toss at the end of her reception. According to Brides.com, the bouquet toss tradition dates back hundreds of years. The single lady who catches the bouquet is supposedly going to be the next one to get married.

In the clip, Berner is seen whispering something to DeSorbo, who is her best friend from “Summer House” and longtime “Giggly Squad” podcast co-host. The bride then turns her back to the guests and tosses the bouquet over her right shoulder and right into DeSorbo’s hands. The fashion writer, who is dating fellow Bravo star Craig Conover, is seen proudly strutting and waving the bouquet around after her catch.

“We didn’t cheat I swear,” Berner captioned the post.

Fans reacted to the video in the comment section.

“Only Paige could sprint so gracefully in heels,” one fan wrote.

“Paige was getting the flowers one way or another,” another added.

“[Craig Conover] better get ready!!!!” another wrote.

“Paige & Craig we need the wedding y’all are the cutest!!!no pressure,” another fan chimed in.

Craig Conover Has Revealed He Plans to Propose to Paige DeSorbo

DeSorbo has been dating “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover since last fall, and they have talked about their future together. In January 2022, DeSorbo told Page Six that “It would be crazy” to make any big decisions about getting engaged in the first year of dating, but she noted that she and Conover have “similar values.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Conover revealed that he has talked about marriage with DeSorbo. “We talk about marriage and having kids and the things we agree on — and don’t disagree on — and we really hope to be married,” he said. “She does feel like ‘the one,’ and I think she feels the same.”

The Sewing Down South founder also told the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast that when he does propose to DeSorbo, it probably won’t be in front of Bravo’s cameras—and it won’t be before their relationship hits the one-year mark.

“We do a good job of keeping, you know, some of our milestones outside of the camera’s reach, but we, we talk about marriage and you know our lives,” he said. “You won’t see a proposal until we’re at least together for a year.”

Once they do get engaged and start their wedding planning, don’t expect to see a sandy ceremony like Berner had on Westhampton Beach. In February 2022, Conover said he’d like to get married on “an island somewhere,” and DeSorbo fired back, according to Us Weekly.

“Do I look like someone who’s getting married on a beach?” the “Summer House” fashionista cracked. “Does it look like I’m not going to wear shoes at my wedding? If we can see the ocean, I’ll compromise with that, but I’m not getting married on the beach.”

READ NEXT: Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Give Major Relationship Update