Bravo Star Blasted Over ‘Very Creepy’ Relationship Advice

Former “Summer House” star Hannah Berner published an article in Elle on July 14 titled “Why I Chose to Marry a Zaddy⁠—And You Should, Too.” Many Bravo fans slammed the comedian for some of her comments in the article and trolled her for bringing up her past with Luke Gulbranson as well.

In the article, Berner spoke about her relationship with Des Bishop, who she married in May 2022, and shared her opinion about the benefits of settling down with a “zaddy,” as she described, “For the uninitiated, Urban Dictionary defines a zaddy as ‘an attractive older man who is fashionable or charismatic.'”

She shared that she’d always dated guys in their 20s or early 30s until meeting Bishop and wrote briefly about a couple of those men, including a reference to Gulbranson: “I was also in a toxic situationship with a guy I met from a reality TV show who called me to talk about his feelings multiple times a day, got jealous if he heard I was talking to other people, and would occasionally beg me to go on Instagram Live with him so he could flirt with me publicly and get more fans.”

Berner went on to describe how her relationship with Bishop began and concluded the article by sharing some red flags about dating an older man. “Mainly, it’s of crucial importance that there isn’t an imbalance of power,” she wrote. “If they make a lot more money than you, or if they act like they always know better than you, that can be problematic. You never want your partner to feel like they have control over you. You want to feel like equal partners navigating life together.”

Berner Was Ripped by Fans for the Relationship Advice & the Reference to Her Former Co-Star

A link to the article was shared on Reddit with the thread title, “Ex – Summer House cast member Hannah wrote an article for Elle — ‘Why I Chose to Marry a Zaddy⁠—And You Should, Too'” along with an eye roll emoji and the thread picked up tons of comments from people criticizing the former “Summer House” star.

One person wrote, “girl, relax. from experience, I gotta lol @ the ego to write this article before she even has a year of marriage under her belt.” The comment picked up over 700 upvotes. Someone else agreed, “She’s been married 5 mins.” Another comment that picked up over 700 upvotes stated, “A young woman in a competitive dating area ends up stuck with an old man and tries to rewrite it to be some form of liberation, groundbreaking.”

Someone said, “I like how she’s trying to rebrand ‘older guy who can’t get a women his own age so he has to seek out a younger women who will think his age and height is a personality’ into a zaddy.” Another person simply said, “Oh shut up.” Someone commented, “This…. Is very creepy. Honestly can’t believe Elle would publish it.”

A few people brought up the mention of her reality TV relationship, with one person stating, “The Luke call out in the article like give it a rest are you not happily married?? Let the mouse go.” Someone else said, “Lol seriously. If I was her husband this article would just make me feel like she’s still obsessed with Luke and is overcompensating with all the ‘zaddy’ stuff.”

Others brought up Bishop’s appearance on “Summer House,” with one person writing, “Conveniently omits how the excessive PDA with said ‘zaddy’ made everyone in the summer house incredibly uncomfortable.” Someone else added, “And how the zaddy acted more immature than most of the housemates.”

A few people slammed the article itself, with some calling out the fact that Idris Elba’s name was miswritten as Idris Alba while others slammed the use of parentheses. “The article was soo poorly written too,” someone wrote. “Who edited this? Ugh. So many parenthesis.”

One person commented, “It’s insanity. She’s delusional.” Someone else wrote, “It’s like she’s trying to annoy us. She’s doing a great job at it.” One Redditor agreed, “She annoys me so much. A very arrogant, immature woman and her husband came off creepy as hell.” Someone said, “she is the cringiest.”

Berner Wrote About How She Met Bishop & His Appearance on ‘Summer House’

Berner opened up in the article about meeting Bishop for the first time and said she got a message from RHONY star Luann de Lesseps asking her out for lunch. She posted a photo of the two, tagging the location as Shelter Island, and got a message from Bishop asking if she was “out East” followed by a proposal to meet for coffee.

“That was it; no games,” the reality star wrote. “It was refreshing! He was 45, which is 10 years older than any guy I had ever been romantic with up until that point. He picked me up for our date in a black BMW convertible, and I remember immediately feeling calm with him.”

Berner also addressed his visit to the “Summer House,” writing, “Things got complicated when he visited me for three days while I was shooting Summer House.” She added, ” Some other cast members weren’t kind about the relationship; they called him old and made fun of his gray hair behind his back.” However, she concluded, “Overall, I didn’t care what people thought, because it was all low-hanging fruit. I was 29 and he was 45, and it just felt right.”

