Hannah Ferrier Unloads on Below Deck Star: ‘A******’

Chef Ryan McKeown quickly became the villain for many fans on “Below Deck Down Under” due to some of his comments and attitude toward his job as well as confrontations with chief stew Aesha Scott. However, the longtime chief stew on “Below Deck Mediterranean,” Hannah Ferrier, revealed that she would have loved to work with Chef Ryan.

The former chief stew and McKeown have already clashed on social media after Ferrier came to Scott’s defense. McKeown had claimed that Scott’s entire life revolved around Bravo and Ferrier, who worked as Scott’s chief stew on “Below Deck Med,” clapped back. McKeown replied by reminding Ferrier that she got fired from the show.

During his appearance on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” on July 25, McKeown doubled down on his criticisms of both Scott and Ferrier, telling Cohen, “First off, I didn’t even know who Hannah was, for starters. I actually had to Google it before I did any of my online, you know.” Ferrier sounded off on McKeown during a recent interview and shared that she would have loved to work with him.

Ferrier Said She Would Have Had So Much Fun With McKeown If They Worked Together

Ferrier spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about the drama between McKeown and Scott and said while Scott handled the situation well on the show, she wished she could have been the chief stew working with McKeown. “I actually said to Nadine [Rajabi], the showrunner, I was like, ‘Nadine, why didn’t you give me him?’” she laughed. “I’m like, ‘You gave me the homophobic lady,’” in reference to chef Mila Kolomeitseva on “Below Deck Mediterranean” season 4. Ferrier added:

But like, if you gave me him, come on. I would have so much fun with that [laughs]. Like, so much fun. Because he’s an a******, but he’s also so bad at his job and that’s the best people to have fun with at work, especially when you’re making a reality show.

Ferrier said she was hoping McKeown was only acting a certain way because he was on the show but shared, “no, he’s just an a****** all the time. Even on social media and on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ Like the after is still just the same.”

The former Bravo star explained that she had a strong reaction to watching the chef on “Below Deck Down Under.” She said, “I was screaming at the TV screen. I’m like, ‘Aesha get him, get him!’ … And that was actually how I ended up having words with Ryan, because he kind of insinuated in a podcast that she was like really fame-obsessed and her whole life was Bravo.” Ferrier explained that Scott is completely the opposite of that, which is why she wanted to defend her.

Ferrier Also Shaded McKeown for His Comment About Having to Google Her

Ferrier told Showbiz Cheat Sheet something else that she found “strange” about McKeown were his comments about her on WWHL. “He’s like, ‘Oh I had to Google who she was,'” Ferrier shared. “I’m like, ‘don’t brag about that Ryan!’ If you’re gonna go on a reality show, you should probably Google the reality show before you go on it.”

She said the only thing McKeown is accomplishing by saying a comment like that is admitting that he’s “a f****** idiot.” Ferrier added, “You’re just making yourself look worse cause you should know who I am if you’ve even Googled ‘Below Deck.'”

