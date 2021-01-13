Hannah Ferrier’s Never-Before-Seen Photo of Fiancé Josh

In a new Instagram post, Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier showed off a never-before-seen photo of her fiancé, Josh Roberts. Ferrier has not shown a full picture of her fiancé on social media before, so it was a big moment for Bravo fans alike.

Ferrier posted a photo of the two of them cuddling up to each other on what looked to be like a hike. In the caption, Ferrier wrote, “Okkkkkk…Here he is. Insta official 😜😍💍 Love you baby x.” In the comment section, Ferrier also added, “PS This is how he looks at me about 89% of the time 😂.”

Many of Ferrier’s former Below Deck Mediterranean cast members left comments on the photo, seemingly excited to see her fiancé on social media. “Hahahaha YAAAAAAY!!!” Aesha Scott wrote. Anastasia Surmava also commented, writing, “MY FAV COUPLE.”

Hannah Ferrier Said That Her Fiancé Is ‘Very Private’

In the past, Ferrier shared little about her fiancé, as she has explained that he is a very private person. During an interview with Bravo Insider last June, Ferrier said, “He’s very private, he hates social media, so, that’s definitely something that I respect. It’s probably for the best. Like, I don’t think I could date someone that was fascinated with their Instagram and taking selfies and stuff. He’s just very low-key.”

The couple has been together for about two years and got engaged in November 2020 after they welcomed their daughter, Ava Grace Roberts, together. During a June appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Ferrier revealed that she had met Roberts after filming Season 4 of Below Deck Mediterranean. “We actually met in a bar in Sydney the day after I landed after filming Season 4,” Ferrier said on the episode, according to Bravo. “We kind of both flirted with each other, but I did let him know I just finished filming, so I was at 50 percent of my normal capability. So I’m surprised that alone didn’t scare him off [laughs].”

Hannah Ferrier Is Loving Motherhood

Ferrier welcomed her daughter in November, and it seems like she has been enjoying every moment of motherhood. When Ferrier’s daughter was born, she posted pictures of her on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Madam has arrived! Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl – Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October. She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever.”

Ferrier often posts new photos of her daughter on her Instagram page and keeps her fans updated. On December 15, Ferrier posted an adorable photo holding her daughter, writing in the caption, “Waited my whole life for you…and you were worth the wait.”

Unfortunately, however, it doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Ferrier or her family on their screens anytime soon. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June, Ferrier said that she thinks she is done with yachting for now.

“I think I’m probably done,” Ferrier said to Entertainment Tonight. “I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, I don’t want [that]. I want this to be a good, fun, enriching experience that allows me to travel a lot, but I don’t want to get to the stage where I’m locked into yachting and there’s nothing else in my life except that.”

