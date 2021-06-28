An Update on Hannah Ferrier Since Being Fired

It looks like there will be no one to say “June, June, Hannah” on this season of “Below Deck Mediterranean.”

Although some cast members will be returning to the upcoming season of “Below Deck Med,” fans will notice that Chief Stewardess Hannah Ferrier is missing. Halfway through season five, Ferrier was fired after Captain Sandy Yawn claimed that the star had undeclared medicine on board, which violated maritime law. So, now that Ferrier is no longer on the show, what has she been up to?

Since viewers last saw her as Chief Stew, Ferrier has had a lot of changes in her life. In November 2020, Ferrier gave birth to a baby girl named Ava Grace Roberts with her then-boyfriend, Josh Roberts. Shortly thereafter, Ferrier also announced that she and Roberts had gotten engaged, as she showed off her ring on Instagram. “And then there were three…and a ring,” Ferrier wrote in the caption at the time.

Ferrier was the Chief Stewardess on “Below Deck Meditteranean” during seasons one through five. Ferrier currently resides in Sydney, Australia.

Ferrier is ‘Loving’ Motherhood so Far

So far, it seems like Ferrier is happy to have traded in her title as “Chief Stew” for “mom.” During a February 2021 interview with the Australian-based magazine WHO, Ferrier gushed about how much she loves being a parent.

“I’m loving it,” Ferrier told the outlet. “We’re at the three-month mark now, so she’s settled into her little routine. It was a big change to life as I knew it but it’s amazing.”

During the interview, Ferrier also opened up about what it’s been like sharing her journey as a new mom with her social media followers. “It’s actually really strange because I’ve been a big believer, with social media especially, I’ve always thought you don’t let the good get to you and you don’t let the bad get to you – just kind of stay on the one level,” Ferrier said at the time.

Ferrier continued, “But the funny thing I’ve found with having Ava is that so many people every day tell you, ‘You’ve got to appreciate every moment – it goes so quickly!’ And it’s stressing me out, because I’m like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m not enjoying this second, I’m doing it wrong!’ It’s like this pressure. It’s the first time I’ve kind of ever been affected by social media, so I’ve found that interesting.”

Ferrier Is Still at Odds With Captain Sandy Yawn

Throughout her past seasons as Chief Stew, Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn have always butted heads, but after Ferrier was fired, it seems like their feud only escalated.

“I sometimes feel with her … that she’s not honest with herself,” Ferrier admitted during an interview with Us Weekly in May 2021. “Like she says like, ‘Oh, it wasn’t personal,’ like,​​ the firing. I was like, ‘It’s kind of funny because Kat [Held] had prescription meds that Captain Lee had found out about and she didn’t get fired.’ There wasn’t a need to fire me for that. It was a hundred percent personal, but I guess whatever helps you sleep at night.”

Viewers can catch the season premiere of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Monday, June 28, at 9/8c p.m. on Bravo.

