Bravo Star Poses Nude for Jenny Craig Ad

A former star of “Below Deck” has shared a photo promoting Jenny Craig while wearing nothing but her birthday suit.

Former ‘Below Deck’ Star Hannah Ferrier Shared a NSFW Photo Celebrating Weight Loss With Jenny Craig

Hannah Ferrier took to Instagram to share the black and white image with the following caption, “I’m calling it National I love my dog day but also just feeling super confident and happy about where I am on my body journey. Thank you @jennycraigausnz.”

Both the Jenny Craig official account and the New Zealand-based account replied to the image. “Gorgeous as always!” one said. The other wrote, “beautiful inside and out.”

Ferrier gave birth to her first child on October 26, 2020 with now-husband, Josh.

“Madam has arrived! Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl — Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October,” she wrote on Instagram announcing the arrival. “She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever.”

Fans took to the comments of the post to praise her for the image.

“I love my dog and you should love you…you look fabulous,” someone wrote.

Another fan said, “Love you babe. Proud of you and the woman you are.”

“Wow! Lucky dog! Lol! Beautiful as always,” someone else said.

“Geez Hannah, you can’t get any more perfect!” someone pointed out.

Another fan wrote, “proud of you, hard work always pays off.”

“Always been beautiful if all the pictures I’ve seen seen,” a fan commented.

A few people pointed out how weird it was for her to be posing nude with her dog.

“Are you actually lying naked on top of your dog?” someone asked. A fan replied to the comment writing, “thank you! Someone had to say it, you’re braver than me!”

“I think it is gross but hey,” someone else commented.

“how does the dog feel about human nudity?” a fan asked.

“Seems gross to me,” someone else pointed out.

“There are laws in th US against about getting naked with your animals in bed,” someone said with several laughing emojis.

Ferrier Thinks Her ‘Below Deck’ Replacement Is ‘Boring’ & ‘Doesn’t Sound Like Interesting Television’

Ferrier appeared on “Below Deck Mediterranean” for seasons 1 through 5 but was eventually fired from the boat by Captain Sandy Yawn for taking anxiety medication without the proper forms and notifications being filled out first.

In a September 2022 interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Ferrier was asked about the revolving replacements since her departure.

“I’m hoping they find [a permanent replacement] soon,” Ferrier told the outlet. “Because the one that’s on there now doesn’t seem … She could be very good at her job but doesn’t sound like interesting television.”

The replacement in reference is Natasha Webb.

“I think she’s boring,” Ferrier said. “You want somebody who is good at their job, but then at the end of the day, we kind of go like, ‘Oh it’s yachting.’ It’s still a reality show. So you want someone who’s funny, who’s quick. Who is not afraid to take people on. Not afraid to school their stews.”

Ferrier will be starring in a new reality show, “The Real Love Boat Australia” which is a dating show set aboard a boat, which Ferrier will be working on.

