Hannah Ferrier Dishes on Her Feud With Kate Chastain

Even though they are no longer on Below Deck, it doesn’t mean that Hannah Ferrier and Kate Chastain can’t stir up some drama from behind the scenes.

During a recent appearance on the Side Piece With Melissa Pfeister podcast, Ferrier opened up about her falling out with Chastain. “We were friendly and then we went to New York, there was basically just like a situation with my friend that I kind of called her out on, and I don’t think she liked getting called out,” Ferrier explained.

Ferrier continued, “I think it’s because, to me, we don’t work together on the show, and I just kind of feel like dragging other people in the press isn’t my style, so I never said anything about it. She’s said a lot in the press.”

Chastain was a Chief Stewardess on Below Deck during seasons two through seven, and Ferrier was a Chief Stewardess on Below Deck Mediterranean during seasons one through five. Chastain worked with Captain Lee Rosbach, while Ferrier worked with Captain Sandy Yawn.

Kate Chastain Slammed Hannah Ferrier During an Episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Are Kate Chastain & Hannah Ferrier Feuding? | WWHLKate Chastain from #BelowDeck is asked to give advice to #BelowDeckMed chief stew Hannah Ferrier and Andy Cohen asks if the two have had a falling out after Kate advises Hannah not to “talk sh*t.” ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-ha… Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHap… WWHL Tumblr:… 2019-10-15T04:16:06Z

During an October 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Chastain revealed more about her feud with Ferrier, but slammed the star in the process. On the show, a fan called into the hotline and asked Chastain if she had any advice to give to Ferrier. “I don’t think she likes the same things I like,” Chastain said. “I would say do better tables and talk less s***.”

And, while appearing at BravoCon in 2019, Chastain expanded more on their feud and told her side of the story. “Over the years, watching Hannah, I could just always tell we had very different styles of being a chief stew, but I just wanted to be supportive,” Chastain explained, according to Bravo. “But now, we’re not really friends because I heard she was talking poorly about me behind my back.”

Kate Chastain and Hannah Ferrier Are Currently Not on Speaking Terms

Even though their falling out seems like it was quite a long time ago now, Chastain revealed during a December 2020 interview with Us Weekly that she still isn’t speaking to the former Below Deck Mediterranean star. However, Chastain did congratulate Ferrier on her baby girl, who was born in October 2020.

“I have not spoken to her since she had a baby, but she looks so happy,” Chastain told Us Weekly at the time. “I’m so happy for her.”

However, it doesn’t seem like Ferrier is paying much attention to her former friend Chastain these days. Since leaving Below Deck Mediterranean, Ferrier is occupied with being a mom to her daughter, Ava Grace Roberts. Ferrier often posts photos and updates of her daughter on social media. On April 5, Ferrier posted a photo to Instagram of enjoying a swim with her daughter, writing in the caption, “Pure joy.” Ferrier is also engaged to her boyfriend, Josh Roberts, which she announced on Instagram in November 2020.

READ NEXT: Jen Shah Speaks Out Following Arrest