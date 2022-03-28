Fired Below Deck Star Hannah Ferrier Gets Married

It’s official! Former “Below Deck Mediterranean” chief stew Hannah Ferrier is a married woman.

The Bravo star tied the knot with her partner of almost four years, Josh Roberts, on March 26 in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Australia. According to E! News, the former chief stewardess wore a Velani bridal gown while Roberts wore a kilt in keeping with the tradition of his Scottish heritage. Roberts’ three groomsmen and Ferrier’s father also wore kilts. Here are some of the photos:

Ferrier and Roberts’ daughter Ava, who is now 16 months old, was involved as one of the flower girls, the publication wrote. Ferrier told the outlet before the ceremony that her mother would be helping Ava head down the aisle in a “gorgeous little flower crown.”

Guests, including some of Ferrier’s “Below Deck Med” co-stars like Anastasia Surmava, headed to Ferrier and Roberts’ home for the reception after the ceremony. According to Ferrier, the entire day was planned in just four weeks: “We had, basically, a disaster wedding planner who took on our wedding and then did nothing for six weeks,” she shared. “So this whole wedding has been planned in the last four weeks.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ferrier Said the 2 Met After She Filmed the 4th Season of ‘Below Deck Med’

Ferrier spoke about how the ceremony paid tribute to her “love story” with Roberts. The officiant was “fantastic,” Ferrier said. “She’s so warm and kind but she also really understands our humor,” she explained. “I think even in the speech that she gives before she marries us, that the words ‘margarita’ and ‘tequila’ come up like twice.”

According to Ferrier, she met Roberts in a bar in Sydney after season 4 of “Below Deck Med” finished filming. “We had a glass of wine and then we went for dinner the next night,” Ferrier spilled, “and then we caught up for drinks after the races the night after that. And then we just spent, like, seven days seeing each other for something each day.”

She said they eventually spent a night away from each other but texted the whole night. The former chief stew said Roberts didn’t know she was a Bravolebrity until she told him, but he didn’t make a big deal out of it. “I think she’s pretty much who she is on the show, but it is obviously a show,” he told E! News. According to the outlet, the happy couple will be going to Thailand for their honeymoon.

Ferrier Recently Announced a New Gig as a Jenny Craig Ambassador

Ferrier was unceremoniously fired from “Below Deck Med” halfway through season 5 but she’s been keeping really busy since then. She founded Ocean International Training Academy with her co-star Surmava, which is designed to teach would-be yachties the necessary skills and knowledge to join the yachting industry.

She also started her own podcast, “Dear Reality, You’re Effed!,” on which she interviews various reality stars and Bravolebrities. Earlier this month, Ferrier shared that she partnered with Jenny Craig on her weight loss journey, writing that she wanted to focus on herself now that her daughter is 16 months.

She said she had a few “failed attempts” at losing the baby weight and then decided to turn to “the experts,” she shared.

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance