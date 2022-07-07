Hannah Ferrier Claps Back at Critics: ‘So Disappointed’

Former Bravo star and “Below Deck Mediterranean” fan favorite Hannah Ferrier hit back at haters after she received some criticisms over her new job. On June 22, Ferrier announced that she would be back in the Mediterranean and back on our screens after she was cast on “The Real Love Boat” in Australia.

However, it seems as though Ferrier got some negative reactions from fans as she took to her Instagram to hit back at haters who weren’t happy with the announcement. “Seriously. I am so disappointed with the amount of DMs and comments shaming me for working,” she said on her Instagram Story. “If a man went to work for a few weeks, no one would think a thing of it — yet I’m a bad mother for paying my bills. It’s 2022 people, get a grip.”

She followed up that comment with a post on Facebook, where she wrote, “Honestly guys — please don’t comment and DM that I’m a horrible mother for going to work. We all have different family dynamics and jobs. Mine requires me to leave. She’s nearly 2 and I’ve had every day with her since she was born.” She added:

I am very used to social media abuse but questioning a mothers love for her child is taking it a bit too far. Thank you to all my lovely followers who are supportive of a woman working hard and supporting her family.

Ferrier Recently Announced Her New Show, Which Will See the Former Chief Stew Back in the Mediterranean

Ferrier revealed that she would be appearing on Australia’s Network 10 in a new reality TV show titled “The Real Love Boat.” The former chief stewardess will be the Cruise Director on the Princess Cruises vessel, where passengers will be looking for love and Ferrier will be one of the cast members helping them out.

The recently married former Bravo star wrote on Instagram, “Hey guys!!! I am bursting with excitement to share with you that I will back on your screens soon!!” She said, “After more than a decade at sea in the Mediterranean I am so excited to join ‘The Real Love Boat’ and help all our amazing passengers find love! I’m going to be watching them very closely and helping them every step of the way on their journeys to find their perfect match.”

At the time of her announcement, Ferrier said she was in the Mediterranean filming the show, which is set to air later this year.

Ferrier Recently Got Married to Josh Roberts & the 2 Welcomed Their First Child Together in October 2020

While Ferrier will be helping the cruise ship’s guests on “The Real Love Boat” find their love match, the former chief stew is herself off the market following her wedding earlier this year.

On March 26, Ferrier and her partner, Josh Roberts, tied the knot in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Australia. According to E! News, Ferrier and Roberts’ daughter Ava, who is nearly two years old, was a part of the ceremony as a flower girl.

Ferrier said Ava would be walking with her mother down the aisle in a “gorgeous little flower crown.” Ava was born on October 26, 2020, which was around the time that Ferrier and Roberts celebrated their two-year anniversary.

