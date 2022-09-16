Hannah Ferrier Shades ‘Boring’ Below Deck Mediterranean Star

Hannah Ferrier has never shied away from sharing her opinion on “Below Deck” cast members and she recently gave her thoughts about this season’s chief stew on “Below Deck Mediterranean.”

While the former Bravo star acknowledged that she hadn’t seen the 7th season of the show in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, she said she’d heard a lot about the chief stew, Natasha Webb. Ferrier said it didn’t seem like Webb would be a longtime chief stew on the show and revealed that she was “hoping they find one of those soon.” Ferrier added:

Because the one that’s on there now doesn’t seem like … Like she could be very good at her job, but doesn’t sound like interesting television.

She laughed, “I don’t actually watch it! I just listen to the recaps.” Ferrier said she’d been listening to the “Watch What Crappens” podcast and since host Ronnie Karam thought Webb was “boring, so I think she’s boring.”

Ferrier Explained Why a Longterm Chief Stew Can Be a Difficult Position to Fill

Ferrier told the publication that finding a great longterm chief stew for the series is “really hard.” She added, “obviously, they’ve changed the chief stew every season since I left. And I feel like it’s such an important role on Below Deck to fill.” Ferrier explained what a chief stew has to bring to the table:

You want somebody who is good at their job, but then at the end of the day, we kind of go like, ‘Oh it’s yachting.’ It’s still a reality show. So you want someone who’s funny, who’s quick. Who is not afraid to take people on. Not afraid to school their stews.

The former chief stew, who was infamously fired by Captain Sandy Yawn in season 5 of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” revealed that she spoke to Katie Flood before her appearance as the new chief stew on season 6.

However, she said she hasn’t spoken to Webb. “I know that there’s a Natalya [Scudder] and a Natasha, but I don’t know which one’s which… I was like, they’ve just posted a photo of the same person! And then I read it and was like no that’s two different people. Even in casting, like didn’t you guys think that this might be a little difficult?”

Webb Has Been Involved in Some Drama This Season

Webb began this season on a very positive note as she was joined by two very strong second stews, Kyle Viljoen and Scudder. From the first couple of episodes, the interior team excelled, with great, smooth service and efficient communication between the stews and the galley.

However, it didn’t take long for some cracks to show, especially between Webb and chef Dave White, who not only came onto the show with a past, but also decided to share a cabin. As viewers saw, the connection between White and Webb ended up backfiring as Webb distanced herself from the chef and rekindled her relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

The breakdown in Webb and White’s relationship spilled over into their working relationship and led to some tense moments and issues with the service, specifically on the night of the wine pairing. Scudder has also shown frustration with her two interior colleagues, first as Viljoen was distracted by some guests and then with Webb’s frequent texting of her ex.

“Below Deck Mediterranean” airs on Bravo on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

