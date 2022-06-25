Hannah Ferrier Back on Reality TV After Below Deck Mediterranean Firing

Hannah Ferrier is heading back to our screens and back to the Mediterranean for a new show coming soon. The former “Below Deck Mediterranean” star took to Instagram on June 22 to announce that she will be appearing on a new reality TV show on Australia’s Network 10 titled, “The Real Love Boat.”

The recently married Bravolebrity and mother-of-one won’t be on the show looking for love but will instead be the Cruise Director, helping the passengers find love. Ferrier posted on Instagram, “Hey guys!!! I am bursting with excitement to share with you that I will back on your screens soon!!” She added:

After more than a decade at sea in the Mediterranean I am so excited to join ‘The Real Love Boat’ and help all our amazing passengers find love! I’m going to be watching them very closely and helping them every step of the way on their journeys to find their perfect match.

She said she was currently in the Mediterranean filming the show and added, “can’t wait to share with you the journey of our beautiful passengers finding love – not to mention my favourite back drop in the world – the Med #TheRealLoveBoatAU.” Here is her post:

Many “Below Deck” stars congratulated Ferrier on the new gig, with Colin Macy-O’Toole writing, “Congrats girlie!!” Captain Jason Chambers of “Below Deck Down Under” wrote, “Awesome awesome.” Dani Soares from “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” wrote, “Congratulations Sign me up as a passenger next season,” with crying laughing emojis. Ferrier replied, “@iamdanisoares doneeee!!! Would LOVE to find you a good man!!!!”

The Real Love Boat Is a Reality TV Dating Show Set on the Real-Life Princess Cruises

Variety announced back in March 2022 that both CBS and Network 10 ordered their own versions of “The Real Love Boat” which will air in the U.S. and Australia sometime in 2022. The publication described the show as the reality TV version of the hit 1970s scripted comedy “The Love Boat.” Princess Cruises cruise ship will be the setting for the show and Ferrier will serve as the cruise director alongside host Darren McMullen, head of entertainment Daniel Doody and the real-life Princess Cruises captain Paolo Arrigo, Network 10 reported.

The show’s announcement stated, “The Real Love Boat’s all-star crew will lead a group of Australia’s most eligible singles, as they set sail across the Mediterranean looking to find their perfect match, throwing the occasional buoy out to those that get stuck in the murky waters of love.”

As the cruise director, Ferrier will be in charge of hospitality and social events and told the network, “I’m going to be watching them very closely and helping them every step of the way on their journeys to find their perfect match.” According to the release, the cruise ship, which has 3,560 guests overall including the singles, will be heading to Spain, Greece, France, Italy, Turkey and Montenegro. The show’s announcement also indicates, “Only one couple will be able to make it to the final port, but who will drop anchor and who will be cast off?”

Fans Shared Their Excitement for Ferrier’s New Show on Reddit

Fans were thrilled with Ferrier’s announcement and shared their excitement at the new reality show coming soon. In a thread on Reddit that racked up more than 400 upvotes, one person wrote, “HANNAH!! ON TOP! Take that you know who and anyone who ranked on her. WhooHoooo! Oh I’m so happy for you Hannah.”

One person stated, “With her liberal use of the word ‘Honey,’ it will be a hit show.” Another wrote, “I love this for Hannah! She’s really going to shine!” Someone else said, “SO SO VERY HAPPY FOR HANNAH!! it was such BULLS*** when she was fired!! huge fan of her super smart insanely funny sarcasm.. hopefully peacock airs this show!”

Someone commented, “She looks amazing!! Excited for her.” Another said, “I’m so happy for her! I haven’t been missing my June June Hannah!” in reference to one of the most iconic lines on “Below Deck.” One person wrote, “So happy for Hannah! She deserves this after the way she had to leave BD Med.”

