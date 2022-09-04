Hannah Ferrier Slams ‘Disturbing’ & ‘Disgusting’ Bravo Drama

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is a very divided franchise, with several of its stars embroiled in feuds both on the ongoing season 12 and on social media.

One of these feuds, between newbie Diana Jenkins and Garcelle Beauvais, even led to Beauvais’ 14-year-old son becoming the victim of a targeted cyber attack which included racist comments.

During an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, former “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Hannah Ferrier addressed the drama on RHOBH and other Bravo shows. “I hate [the attacks on] children, I hate the whole racism stuff,” the mother-of-one shared. “With Housewives, they go low, they go dirty. It’s a pretty brutal setup.”

Ferrier Said It Comes With the Territory on the Housewives But Below Deck Is Also Focusing More on Drama Now

Ferrier admitted that with the “Real Housewives” franchises, the drama often comes with the territory. “With ‘Real Housewives,’ you’re signing up to rip each other’s heads off,” she shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And if you don’t, you don’t get brought back. So it’s pretty disgusting what’s going on. Because I love Garcelle as well. I think she’s such a fabulous woman. I’m definitely Garcelle and Sutton [Stracke] on Beverly Hills,” she laughed.

The drama on RHOBH has caused some lines to be drawn between cast members, with Beauvais and Stracke on one side and Jenkins, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley on the other. “It’s quite disturbing, I saw some of the comments,” Ferrier said regarding the attacks on Beauvais’ son. “But it all does look like they are from bot accounts.”

The “Below Deck Med” chief stew spoke about the difference between the “Real Housewives” drama and the “Below Deck” drama. “With ‘Below Deck,’ especially back when I started, it was very much like real yachties doing a job,” she shared. “I think nowadays, they are getting a little more people coming on who want to be famous, get the Instagram followers and do OnlyFans. It’s getting more like that with ‘Below Deck.’ But seven years ago it was genuine yachties working on a boat.”

Ferrier Will Be Making Her Return to Reality TV on The Real Love Boat in Australia

Ferrier has a new reality show coming soon to Network 10 in Australia, which will see the former Bravo star back in the Mediterranean helping couples find love. Ferrier, who recently got married, will be the Cruise Director on “The Real Love Boat,” a reality show geared toward helping cruise passengers in the Med find love.

The series will be hosted by Darren McMullen, with Ferrier as cruise director, Daniel Doody as the head of entertainment and Princess Cruises captain Paolo Arrigo, according to Variety.

On August 29, Ferrier shared a first glimpse of the show on her Instagram profile with the caption, “Excited for @therealloveboatau to air!!! It was so much fun to film and I’m sure is going to be so much fun to watch!! Coming Soon to @channel10au.”

