Hannah Ferrier Calls Out ‘Below Deck’ Chef

A “Below Deck” season wouldn’t be complete without some drama between cast members and the same goes for the latest spinoff, “Below Deck Down Under.” In that season, viewers have seen tensions between chief stew Aesha Scott and Chef Ryan McKeown and recently, the chef has doubled down on his criticisms of Scott, calling her “scum.”

However, some comments he made about Scott recently on a podcast have caught the attention of Hannah Ferrier, prompting the former chief stew to criticize McKeown. The “Below Deck Down Under” chef has received a lot of heat from fans this season for his attitude toward Scott and approach to cooking for the guests, with one person asking him on Instagram if it was his “goal to be the villain.”

They wrote, “i can’t comprehend why you’d be so disrespectful to everyone on such a regular basis without a motive to get air time or something.” The chef replied that it was a TV show and not to believe everything they see, to which someone said, “It was all edited? You didn’t call a woman a ratchet bitch? That was editing? Or calling Ashia a scumbag, Editing?” McKeown answered, “Aesha is scum.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McKeown Said Scott’s Whole Life Is About Bravo & Ferrier Clapped Back

It seems as though things haven’t improved between crew members Scott and McKeown because a recent appearance from the chef on the “Pop-Off! Podcast” hosted by James Pike saw him slam the chief stew once more. “Right now, her whole life is Bravo,” he said. “If she’s okay with it, I’m happy for her.”

He said, “But uh, I live a real life. I worked very hard. And I have zero regrets.” A clip sharing that interaction was shared on Pike’s “Below Deck” Instagram page, @belowdeckaboveaverage. Ferrier didn’t seem to appreciate his comments as she replied to the post, prompting an exchange between the two.

As “Below Deck” fans will recall, Ferrier and Scott appeared together on “Below Deck Mediterranean” season 4 and got along really well, developing a close friendship with each other and the third member of the interior team, Anastasia Surmava.

Ferrier wrote in the comments, “‘Her whole life is bravo’ – yeah – apart from the part where she spends 10 months a year traveling the world adventure exploring with her hubby to be. Apart from that – her whole life is bravo.” She added an eye roll emoji to show what she really thought about McKeown’s comments.

McKeown Fired Back at Ferrier & Shaded Her for Getting Fired by Captain Sandy

Never one to back down from a confrontation, McKeown replied to Ferrier’s comment and wrote, “@hannahferrier234 wait. What did you get fired for again,” with the crying laughing emoji. The Instagram account also chimed in, writing, “heyheyheyyy be nice to Hannah lol.” McKeown made his feelings clear by replying, “I’ll pass on that.”

However, it seems as though fans mostly sided with Ferrier and Scott in the dispute, with many people commenting criticizing the chef’s attitude and his cooking.

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance