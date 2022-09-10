WATCH: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Excited Over ‘Hot Tub Sex’

On the heels of the successful Australian-based spin-off of “Below Deck” titled “Below Deck Down Under,” another spin-off of the hit Bravo franchise is premiering on November 1, “Below Deck Adventure.”

A preview for the new show, which will be taking place in Norway, was released this week and it showed one of the season’s charter guests, “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay, getting excited over the superyacht’s hot tub.

“Oh my gosh,” the Bravolebrity is heard saying in the trailer while touring the yacht. “This is where we [get in the] hot tub and have sex!”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Teaser Also Previewed Some of the Crew Members Dishing on Sex & Romance Aboard the Superyacht

In addition to a glimpse of a “Real Housewives” star, the preview for “Below Deck Adventure” showed hints of all the aspects of a successful “Below Deck” season: drama, hookups, trouble in the galley, injuries and a potential yacht collision.

According to Bravo, the cast of “Below Deck Adventure” is all-new, led by Captain Kerry Titheradge. The chef this season is Jessica Condy while the interior team will be led by chief stew Faye Clarke. Working under Clarke are stews Kasie Faddah and Oriana Schneps. The deck team consists of bosun Lewis Lupton and deckhands Kyle Dickard, Michael Gilman and Nathan Morely.

Below Deck Adventure Will See Motor Yacht Mercury Cruising Through Breathtaking Fjords as the Crew & Guests Head on Adrenaline-Filled Excursions

A press release from Bravo stated, “Captain Kerry Titheradge, a skilled captain with decades of experience in waters all over the world, keeps the crew of motor yacht Mercury in line as they cruise through the dangerously narrow yet breathtaking fjords. He tasks his team to curate the ultimate experience for their guests with excursions as they explore the Valdall Caves and paraglide in Andalsnes – all within the unpredictable cold waters of Norway.” It added:

Chef Jess Condy Condy is a wanderlust who demands excellence; Chief Stew Faye Clarke left her high-power job in the business world to pursue yachting; Stews Oriana Schneps and Kasie Faddah, who arrive with some rocky history having previously worked together, vie for the position of second stewardess. Bosun Lewis Lupton and deckhands Nathan Morely, Michael Gilman and Kyle Dickard come together in this frigid-water region as some situations get heated when expectations aren’t met and interpersonal conflicts come to a head while striving to please their guests. The yachties hit their fair share of stormy seas and come together to give the charter guests an experience of a lifetime.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, producer Mark Cronin teased, “Even Norway’s warmest months are colder than you’re used to seeing on Below Deck… They’re for the people who are not quite the sit with a cocktail on the beach [type of people]. They wanna climb something and jump off it.”

“Below Deck Adventure” premieres on Tuesday, November 1, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’