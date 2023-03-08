Real Housewives Star Addresses ‘Messy’ Editing of Her Storyline

Heather Gay thinks Bravo is holding something back. In March 2023, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star spoke during a Q&A with fans shortly after the release of her memoir, “Bad Mormon.”

In a Tik Tok clip of the exchange, Gay, 40, doubled down on her side of the unsolved black eye mystery that served as her main storyline on the third season of RHOSLC — and she hinted that Bravo may have some answers.

“The black eye edit, I thought, was so messy and so weird, and so much was happening outside the scenes that just didn’t track, and it was stupid,” Gay said.

She reiterated that she “blacked out” after a night of drinking with her co-stars during a cast trip to San Diego, but that there were “cameras everywhere.” “They should have footage of it, and I don’t know why they’re not showing it,” Gay said.

Heavy has reached out to Bravo for comment.

Andy Cohen Said There is No Footage of the Incident

Bravo host Andy Cohen previously addressed the unsolved mystery of Gay’s black eye and scratched-up arm. During “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 3 reunion, Cohen revealed that an “investigation was launched” to try to find out how Gay was injured, but that Bravo found “no additional footage” from the night in question.

Cohen also speculated that he thinks a cast member injured Gay – either accidentally or during an altercation. On the February 16, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen asked guest Lala Kent how she thought Gay got the black eye, and when the “Vanderpump Rules” star named Gay’s friend Jen Shah, Cohen agreed.

“I mean I do too, okay,” Cohen said. “I don’t think she hit her head on a cabinet and got scratches on her arm.”

Heather Gay Kept Changing Her Black Eye Story Because She Thought Bravo Would Provide Answers

Gay’s black eye was first seen on RHOSLC episode “White Lies and Black Eyes” when she took off her sunglasses to show her injury to Shah, and later, Meredith Marks. In a series of confessionals, Gay teased that maybe she did know what happened to her, but didn’t want to talk about it. Many viewers thought she was covering for her close friend Shah, who was awaiting her jail sentencing for her role in a fraud scheme.

In February 2023, Gay told Interview magazine that she was “told” there was footage that would explain her injury.

“I woke up with a black eye and I couldn’t explain it, but I was told there was footage that could, so I played coy because I didn’t know what was going to be presented to me,” she said. “Please, Bravo gods, resolve this. Resolve it quickly because I’m the one that woke up with the black eye and now I’m the one that’s responsible for explaining it.”

No footage was provided at the RHOSLC reunion, so Gay explained that she “blacked out” and was ashamed for getting so drunk. “When production came in my room, I told them, I said, ‘I had no idea,’ I said I have no memory and then it spun out of control after that,” the Beauty Lab + Laser founder said during the reunion, adding that she takes full responsibility for the dragged-out narrative, according to People.

But she also said she feels that “somebody knows” what happened to her.

“I assumed when I was on the show with cameras and cast, that somebody would give me the trigger that would make me remember,” Gay said. “And I still don’t know.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Doesn’t Believe Real Housewives Star’s Story