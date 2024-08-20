RHOSLC Star Responds to Heather Gay Saying She’s ‘Not Here to Make Friends’

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 5 trailer dropped on the Bravo YouTube channel on August 19, and newcomer Bronwyn Newport has something to say.

Newport shared the trailer to her Instagram story on August 19, adding her reaction to castmate Heather Gay saying in a confessional, “Bronwyn is not here to make friends, and I don’t trust her.”

“Yes, I always am [here to make friends]. But I go hard (especially with my looks) that can be for you OR against you, your choice…” Newport wrote in her story.

RHOSLC season 5 also received a premiere date, with the first episode set to air on Bravo on Wednesday September 18th at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Who is RHOSLC Newbie Bronwyn Newport?

Newport is the only new RHOSLC Housewife in season 5, joining Gay, Lisa Barlow, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose, with Mary Cosby returning to a full-time position. Britani Bateman and Meili Workman are set to join as Friends of the Housewives as well.

Newport is joining the RHOSLC friend group by way of Barlow, who explained in the trailer, “Bronwyn is everything you could want in a friend. She’s funny, she’s witty, she’s got the best wardrobe.”

According to her official bio on BravoTV.com, “Bronwyn Newport is passionate about couture, art, and a first-class lifestyle. Raised Mormon, Bronwyn was excommunicated from the church when she got pregnant while attending BYU. While raising her daughter, Gwen, as a single mother, she worked in finance before marrying Todd, who’s 26 years her senior. Although she and Lisa have been friends over the years, she quickly learns that her old friend may not support her in the way she wants.”

Newport took to her Instagram story in another August 19 slide, correcting the record about her excommunication from the Mormon church. “Oh wait, ooop! I did get kicked out of BYU but not excommunicated! I was raised Mormon, and no longer go, but that’s by choice!”

Fans React to the RHOSLC Trailer

One fan shared the RHOSLC trailer (which includes a Lisa Barlow-themed lunch, a rift between Marks and Cosby after years of friendship, and a spat between Barlow and Whitney’s husband Justin Rose after Barlow tells him Whitney is a liar) on a Bravo discussion page on Reddit, and other fans chimed in the comment section with their reactions to the upcoming season.

“IS THAT LISA BARLOW GETTING UP TO RIP A WIG OFF OF WHITNEY WILD ROSE’S HEAD AT A LISA BARLOW THEMED DINNER???? FINALLY PRESTIGE TELEVISION IS BACK,” one fan commented.

“Love how RHOSLC solidified itself as the soap opera of the real housewives franchise. Can’t wait,” another user wrote.

“Mary actually trying to have fun and open up more authentically about her personal/family life? Maybe I’m finally here for her this time lol,” a third fan added.

“What I love about SLC is there are no alliances. The friendships shift every season. It’s so fun,” another user shared, with a fan replying, “None of them can stay friends for more than one season in a row. I don’t know if I believe any of them are actually close when the cameras are down, but it does make for good tv.”

