‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Looks So Different in New Photo With Her Daughters

Heather Gay created a buzz with a new photo.

On July 4, 2024, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star posed for a family photo with her daughters Annabelle, Ashley, and Georgia. But fans nearly missed the mom of three in the pic with her young daughters because she blended right in.

Gay and her co-stars Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Mary Cosby, and Angie Katsanevas recently wrapped filming for RHOSLC season 5, per Us Weekly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Heather Gay’s New Family Photo

Gay’s July 4th photo featured her posing with her daughters as they celebrated the patriotic holiday outdoors. All three of Gay’s daughters wore bikinis in red, white and blue as they posed in front of a patio table with wine glasses on it.

Gay, 50, stood between her daughters Annabelle and Ashley wearing a high-slit denim mini skirt and red and white seersucker tube top. The Bravo star wore her hair pulled back with a headband as she posed barefoot alongside her girls.

“The Gays love the 4th of July ❤️⭐️,” the RHOSLC star captioned the pic.

Fans and friends reacted to the photo, with many noticing how young Gay looked.

“You four are just gorgeous♥️♥️♥️♥️The most perfect family photo. So special you girls have each other,” Katsanevas wrote in the comment section.

“❤️🤍💙,” added co-star Lisa Barlow.

“You and your sisters are beautiful!” another cracked to Gay.

“Happy 4th Gays. Beautiful family. Who’s the Mom?“ another wrote.

Others speculated on Gay’s noticeable weight loss.

“Holy Ozempic Queen Gay ❤️,” one commenter wrote.

“Heather omg you are so skinnyyyyy 🔥❤️😍,” another agreed.

“Now Heather… how are we supposed to know which of these 20yr olds is you??!! You look amazing @heathergay,” another fan wrote.

Heather Gay Has Been Open About Her Use of Weight Loss Drugs

Gay has long been known for her body-positive image. In 2023, she even thanked Gucci for being “so inclusive” to plus-size customers.

But the Real Housewives star has admittedly lost a substantial amount of weight since fans last saw her on RHOSLC season 4—and she did it using a prescription weight loss medication. In late 2023, Gay told People magazine she jumped on “the Ozempic train” and had been on it for “a long time.”

She also told ABC News’ “Impact x Nightline” she “sold out” by using the controversial weight loss drug. “It’s disappointing and sad to know that body positivity was all a big lie. Because it is better not to be overweight,” she admitted in March 2024.

Gay added, “I’m old enough to know that I have wasted a lot of years blaming myself and feeling guilty and shame over my lack of ability to be thinner. And if I had just known there was a medicine that would make me thinner with little to no effort, I would have taken it 30 years ago and probably had a different life.”

According to Good Morning America, Gay also said she had to rethink how she handled body image with her daughters. She revealed to the ABC Audio podcast “Pop Culture Moms” that she previously lived by the mantra “the world will just accept us and love us” no matter what.

She then realized she was doing a “disservice” to her girls. “Because the truth is, the world treats you differently,” Gay said. “I’m really now trying to strike this balance where I want my daughters to feel absolutely empowered in their bodies. I don’t want my daughters to feel limited by their body, like I did. But then you have to teach them that they do have the power to change it instead of, ‘It’s just all genetics,’ or, ‘You have to be a maniac.'”

