‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She’s ‘Shamed’ No Matter What She Does

Heather Gay said she can’t “win” no matter what.

In a September 2024 interview with E! News, the 50-year-old “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star said she has been shamed for using medication to lose weight but was also shamed when she was overweight.

“I’ve been shamed for just about everything and anything,” Gay told the outlet ahead of the RHOSLC season 5 premiere. “I got shamed for being overweight and I got shamed for being on medication. So, you can’t win.”

Some fans think Gay is unrecognizable in recent photos. On Reddit, one fan said Gay was in a no-win situation because she uses weight loss drugs.

“She spent 4 seasons receiving crazy comments about her appearance from not only fans, but even her own cast mates and now that she’s decided to do something about it and… people are going to be on her…” the fan wrote.

Heather Gay’s Co-Star Was Stunned By Her Weight Loss

On the RHOSLC season 5 premiere, titled “Costumes or Couture,” Gay debuted her svelte figure while wearing a form-fitting red latex dress with hearts on it to a Besos party hosted by Lisa Barlow.

Co-star Mary Cosby appeared stunned by Gay’s transformation. “Is that Heather?” she asked as Gay made her entrance. When Gay approached her, Cosby said to her, “You look pretty. And thin. You’re thin.”

In a confessional, Gay recounted how Cosby once said she looked “inbred.” “I finally cracked the code,” Gay said. “I lost 25 pounds and now Mary Cosby loves me. I’ve gone from inbred to pretty and thin. This is the start of a beautiful relationship.”

Fans may recall that in a 2021 episode of RHOSLC, Cosby referred to Gay as “her little chubby self.” And during a 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Cosby said she thought one of Gay’s confessional looks—a Gucci corset top—was fake. “I don’t think Gucci makes that,” Cosby told host Andy Cohen. “I’ve never seen a corset in, like, a size 14.”

Cosby was heavily criticized for insinuating that Gay faked a designer top in a size outside of the Italian fashion house’s usual range. Gucci’s U.S. size women’s XXL is a size 12, according to the brand’s size chart.

At the time, Gay posted an Instagram selfie of her wearing the corset. “Thank you @gucci for being so inclusive. ❤️,” she wrote.

Heather Gay Opened Up About Her Weight Loss

Gay addressed her changed appearance in a November 2023 interview with People magazine. The Bravo star admitted she was on “the Ozempic train” and that people were “nicer” to her after she lost weight.

Several months later she appeared on ABC News’ “Impact x Nightline” to explain why she opted to take medication to help her lose weight. “I didn’t want to show up at another party and see all of my friends 20 pounds thinner and just be resentful,” she explained.

The mom of three also admitted she “sold out.” “I’ve given up the banner of you know, accept yourself,” Gay said. “And it’s disappointing and sad to know that body positivity was all a big lie. Because it is better not to be overweight.”

“Even after being on television, writing a New York Times bestselling book, for the first time, I was being valued by my castmates, by the public in a way that I had never been valued before,” she said of her weight loss.

Gay, who has lost more than 30 pounds since the last season of RHOSLC, insisted to E! News that she hasn’t changed. “I feel the same,” she shared. “I feel like I liked myself then, I like myself now. It’s just Ozempic became available, and it worked for me.”