Comedian Heather McDonald Collapses on Stage During Show

Comedian Heather McDonald collapsed on stage during a show in Tempe, Arizona, and was brought to the hospital. The “Chelsea Lately” star is conscious and undergoing tests but the cause of the collapse is still unknown, she said in an Instagram video from her hospital bed.

According to TMZ, eyewitnesses reported that McDonald, the show’s headliner, said her second joke, “I’m vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted … and flu shot, and shingle shot, and haven’t gotten COVID and Jesus loves me most.” As soon as she finished the line, the outlet reported, the comedian collapsed and hit her head on the floor. She was conscious after the fall, and an EMT and a nurse from the audience rushed on the stage to provide aid to the star.

TMZ wrote that someone called 911 and paramedics arrived to look after McDonald. She declined the ambulance and was instead driven to the hospital by her sister-in-law.

McDonald Revealed in an Instagram Video That She Never Fainted in Her Life & Apologized to Her Fans

McDonald posted an Instagram video to her Stories from the emergency room in the hospital, where she said, “I’m so so so so sorry. I passed out on stage. I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy.” She showed the camera her eye, which was swollen from where she fell during her set. “I cannot believe this happened and I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show at Tempe,” she added. “I will be back.”

The mother of three then said, “I’ve never ever fainted in my life.” According to TMZ, McDonald told them that she got a CAT scan and other tests but they haven’t found out yet what caused the fainting spell. She told the outlet that her head hurts and she is feeling tired. She also confirmed that she never tested positive for COVID-19 and is fully vaccinated and boosted.

Justin Martindale, who also performed at the show, tweeted, “Heather McDonald is a champ. Thank you Tempe for coming out tonight. It was definitely scary but she has her family with her now. And we will see you next time juicer than ever.”

McDonald Is Best Known for Appearing on ‘Chelsea Lately’ & Now Hosts Popular Podcast ‘Juicy Scoop’

McDonald, 51, started her writing career with Keenan Ivory Wayans and rose in popularity thanks to her stand-up comedy in Los Angeles. She also wrote for the Wayan Brothers in some of their movies. In 2007, McDonald became a writer for “Chelsea Lately” when it premiered and was one of the eight writers for the show.

In 2015, her special from the previous year, “Heather McDonald: I Don’t Mean To Brag” was released on Netflix. Her latest stand-up special, “Juicy Scoop,” is available on Amazon Prime Video. McDonald is also a successful author, having published two memoirs in 2010 and 2013. Her first memoir, You’ll Never Blue Ball in This Town Again: One Woman’s Painfully Funny Quest to Give It Up, made the New York Times’ Bestseller list.

McDonald now hosts the highly popular podcast “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald,” which she launched in 2015. According to her website bio, McDonald is married, has two sons, and is a stepmother.

