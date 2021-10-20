Inside the ‘Winter House’ $1.2 Million Mountaintop Party Pad: PHOTOS

Bravo fans are ready for the ultimate winter vacation—in what looks to be the ultimate vacation house.

For “Winter House” — the reality TV mashup that stars “Summer House” veterans Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Luke Gulbranson, “Southern Charm” duo Austen Kroll and Craig Conover, and newcomers Andrea Denver, Jason Cameron, Julia McGuire, and Gabby Kniery, per Us Weekly — the cast spent two weeks in a luxury house in Stowe, Vermont.

Here’s what you need to know about the “Winter House” cast’s Vermont vacation house.

The House Sold for Nearly $1.2 Million in November 2020

The “Winter House” pad is not an inexpensive rental. According to the Burlington Free Press, the house last sold about a year ago, in November 2020, where it went for almost $1.2 million.

The winter lodge, located on Nine Hearths Drive in Stowe, is 6,600 square feet and sits on more than 7. 5 acres of property that includes a pond and walking trails. It boasts six bedrooms and five full bathrooms, plus a powder room, the Vermont-based outlet noted. The contemporary-style home also has nine fireplaces and a game room, multiple decks, as well as large windows for incredible views throughout.

A real estate listing on the Coldwell banker website revealed that there is an apartment above the home’s adjacent, heated 3-bedroom garage. You can see an extended slideshow of photos of the house here.

Paige & Craig Gave a Tour of the Winter House

In videos shared by Bravo Insider and Instagram, Bravo stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover gave fans a first look at the massive home. The duo showed off a few of the shared bedrooms including the “Princess Room” housed by Paige and Ciara, and Kyle and Amanda’s room where Craig noted that “Kyle doesn’t get any sleep” because he can’t get comfortable.

The reality stars also gave fans a look at the gourmet kitchen that features white, glass-fronted cabinets, as well as a large outdoor deck with a view of the mountains and a hot tub area.

Speaking of the outdoors, there’s enough hilly property on-site to enjoy plenty of winter games, including sledding, snowboarding, and skiing, and that aspect of the trip was not foreign to Kyle Cooke. The Loverboy founder has vacationed in Stowe for years with his family, so he knows the ropes on the slopes, according to Entertainment Weekly.

But because “Summer House” is filmed in the Hamptons beach towns of New York in the summertime and “Southern Charm” focuses on the cast’s work and more buttoned-up social life in Charleston, South Carolina, the casual, wintery locale was new territory for some members of the spinoff’s cast who weren’t familiar with the snowy weather rules.

“You’re used to seeing us in suits and dressed up, and in very, like, social settings… it’ll be a new side to our personality,” Craig told Us Weekly of him and Austen Kroll. “We didn’t pack right. The only thing we packed right for was snowboarding. Other than that, we were in a little bit of trouble.”

As for the “Summer House” girls, they still had their bikinis on hand. The Vermont party pad does have a hot tub, after all.

You can see more glimpses of the Stowe, Vermont property in the “Winter House” teaser below.

