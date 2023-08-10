‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Says He Misses Raquel Leviss

A “Vanderpump Rules” alum says he misses his friend Raquel Leviss. Months after Leviss became embroiled in a shocking cheating scandal with her co-star Tom Sandoval, Israel Isaac, a former Schwartz & Sandy’s employee who appeared on the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” says it’s “strange” not having her around.

Leviss disappeared from the Bravo-verse after taping the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion in March 2023. After a brutal face-off with the entire cast, she checked into a mental health facility for treatment. It is unclear if Leviss will return for the 11th season of the Bravo reality show, which started filming in late June.

Israel Isaac Said He Misses Having Raquel Leviss in His Life

In a post on his Instagram story on August 7, 2023, Isaac shared a throwback photo of him posing with his arm around Leviss. “It’s strange doing life without you, I’d like my friend back right about now,” he captioned the post.

Isaac previously posted the same photo in January 2023 with the caption “bestie babe.”

When a follower commented, “Hope you’re still friends with Raquel! It’s gross how out of control it has gotten on social media,” Isaac replied with two heart emoji.

Others noted that Isaac is the first VPR personality to post about missing Leviss.

“It’s pretty crazy if you think about it that no one has posted her since this Scandoval,” came one comment. “Israel is the first to do so!” another agreed.

Others speculated that Isaac has not been in contact with Leviss since the scandal broke. “I genuinely think he’s missing his friend,” one commenter wrote.

And others who felt that Leviss has been put through the wringer long enough praised Isaac for his post about their friendship. “Good for him. It’s nice to see some kindness for her being shared,” one commenter wrote.

But others questioned the post. “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Lala Kent reacted to Isaac’s post on her Aug. 7, 2023 Amazon Live. Kent told fans she wasn’t sure what the post was about, but added, ”I know that Israel is as thirsty as it gets. That’s what I know. …Posting this on his Instagram story? Why is he posting this? Whatever.”

On August 9, Isaac shared another cozy photo of him and Leviss on his Instagram story with the caption, “I love how I can post what I want on my page. Stay bothered.”

Isaac also wrote: “I try each day to embody the likeness of Jesus daily. I’m not perfect but I’m willing. Jesus hung amongst the liars & cheaters & was hated for it. Not condoning poor behavior but being a light in the midst of people that needed light the most. If you need to hate on me so be it. I can take it.”

Heavy has reached out to Isaac for comment on his post about Leviss.

Israel Isaac Now Works at SUR & Will Appear on the Upcoming Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

In July 2022, a photo of Isaac described him as “Schwartz & Sandy’s host” when he posed at the Friends and Family Opening at the Franklin Village bar.

One year later, he shared a video from a house party at Sandoval’s Valley Village house, which the bar owner still shares with his ex, Ariana Madix.

In a June 2023 interview on “Taylor’d Takes,” Isaac revealed the first time he met Sandoval was at The Abbey in West Hollywood. After they ran into each other a few more times, he was hired to work at a Daily Mail party in July 2021, which served as a soft opening for Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Isaac explained that he got a call from a casting director who asked him if he wanted to appear on “Vanderpump Rules.” “I interviewed for a background part to get on camera,“ he said on Taylor’d Takes.

He revealed that he was soon sitting with the group of Bravo stars and that he hit it off with Leviss the most at first. Isaac was seen greeting Leviss and others at Schwartz & Sandy’s bar on episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” last season.

In July 2023, Isaac announced that he now works at SUR, Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant which serves as the focal point on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“IT’S OFFICIAL! ✨I’m so happy to be joining the @surrules family,” he wrote on Instagram. “Tonight, is my first night so make sure to come & visit me at the place to be, Sur West Hollywood! #sur #restaurant #newjob.”

Isaac also replied to a fan to confirm that he won’t be working as a host at Schwartz and Sandy’s anymore.

