Below Deck Star Comes Out as Gay

Below Deck star Isabelle “Izzy” Wouters has announced that she identifies as a lesbian. The stewardess turned deckhand took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 15 to share her message.

Wouters posted a photo of herself from Below Deck. She captioned the photo, “The face of the straight men who slide into my dm’s when I say – HELLO MY NAME IS IZZY AND I AM OUT AND PROUD. #LankyLezzy #PussyPlease #OutAndProud”

After announcing her sexuality, Wouters thanked her followers for her support on her Instagram story. “I’m so bloody overwhelmed with everyone’s support,” she wrote on Wednesday, December 16. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. To the small percentage of people who don’t understand why it’s important to have visible pride representation, or why straight people don’t go around shouting from the rooftops that they are straight. This is for you.”

She added, “Throughout history the pride community has been a marginalised community. A lot of our gay friends and family are not comfortable coming out and that shouldn’t be a problem that we face in society today. Coming out helps others in knowing they are not alone and that it is okay to live your life true to yourself. And if me sharing my sexuality helps just one person to feel comfortable in themselves and live their best godd*** life then that’s all that matters.”

‘Below Deck’ Stars Are Supporting Wouters

The Below Deck family is standing by Wouters. Bosun Eddie Lucas has shown his love for his go-to deckhand. Lucas commented on Wouters’ photo, “Get it girl!! You the best!” Wouters replied to his comment, “thaaaanks Big E!! Xx” Fellow cast member Chef Rachel Hargrove also commented a party hat emoji.

Past Below Deck Mediterranean stewardess turned chef Nastia Surmava also showed her support for her Below Deck family member. “lol you a f****** star,” she wrote, and Wouters replied, “hahahaha thanks baby g.” Season 7 Below Deck cast member Courtney Sayle Skippon commented, “WE LOVE TO SEE IT,” with a crown emoji. Below Deck Med season 3 stewardess Kasey Cohen wrote, “The girls stay winning.”

The Below Deck Instagram page also celebrated Wouters’ announcement. The page posted a photo of Wouters and added the caption, “The #BelowDeck family is PROUD of @izzywouters, who came out yesterday. Drop any color heart to show her your support below!”

