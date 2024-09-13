Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Where She Stands With Co-Stars Amid RHONJ Hiatus

Jackie Goldschneider gave an update on her relationship with her “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-stars.

Months after Margaret Josephs exposed her secret meeting with Vanessa Reiser, the ex of Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, Goldschneider told Us Weekly that all is still good between her and the RHONJ OG.

More surprisingly, she also said she’s open to rekindling a friendship with Josephs.

Jackie Goldschneider Hated Keeping a Secret From Teresa Giudice

Josephs dropped a bomb during the RHONJ season 14 finale, titled “When All is Said and Done,” filmed at Rails Steakhouse. She announced to the cast that Goldschneider had invited Reiser to her home to get dirt on Ruelas, but Giudice was surprisingly calm. Giudice later shared that she understood that the conversations took place during a time when she had hurt Goldschneider with a cheating rumor about her husband.

In September 2023, Goldschneider told Us Weekly she didn’t see Josephs’ bombshell coming, but added, “As soon as she started talking, I was like ‘Uh oh, I know what’s coming.”

“But I have to say that it was a secret that I didn’t like having,” she continued. “And so it was bad when it got revealed, of course. I knew because the whole world was going to like make it a big deal. ”

“But it actually felt very good to me to not have a secret anymore,” Goldschneider added. “Because I knew that my friendship with Teresa, with that secret there, it was not a true friendship. So I knew that once it was revealed if we decided to move forward as friends that was going to be true. And so, when she was like ‘I don’t even care’ then I knew we could really move forward with honesty because you can’t keep a secret like that from a friend and have a normal friendship.”

Goldschneider confirmed that she has been able to maintain her friendship with Giudice in the months since the finale taping. “I don’t think we’re part of each other’s inner circles, but we are very both invested in growing a friendship,” she clarified.

Jackie Goldschneider Said She Can Forgive Margaret Josephs For Exposing Her Secret

Goldschneider also gave a surprising answer when asked about her fractured friendship with Josephs, who referred to her as “Jackie Judas Goldschneider” during the episode.

“Margaret and I were friends for a very long time,” Goldschneider said. “I don’t think that anything was that like crazy that we can’t get over it. Like I know it was like the bombshell of the finale but like in reality it wasn’t that big of a deal, you know what I’m saying? I am a forgiver, you know, and I like to let go of things. And so, I can’t answer for everybody else, you know?”

“I don’t hate anybody on this cast,” the mom of four added. “Everybody was making a show. I really don’t have a bad word to say about anybody. There’s other people who love to fight. I’m not one of those people. So for me yes, for her, I don’t know.”

Josephs has expressed concerns about her past friendship with Goldschneider. In August, she told the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast that she felt Goldschneider had it in for her after an incident that took place at BravoCon in November 2023. Josephs claimed that Goldschneider became upset when she complimented new cast members Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jennifer Fessler .

“I complimented the other ladies,” Josephs revealed. “I said, ‘They’re fantastic, I love them. What a great addition to the show.’ Jackie was standing next to me. She said, ‘How could you say that in front of me?’ I go, ‘It’s not about you.’ I go, ‘That doesn’t diminish your shine. You’re still amazing. Two things can be true.’”

“At that moment, she was like, ‘I have it in for Margaret,’” Josephs speculated. “Jackie is only for herself. I have found that out. She only cares about herself. She will do anything to elevate herself and ruin anybody else. I’ve witnessed it firsthand.”

Goldscheider has been careful not to talk negatively about Josephs or anyone else from the show. In July, she told OK magazine, “I have committed that I am not saying a bad word about any of my castmates anymore, and I think that… moving forward with respect for everybody is how I would like to proceed.”

Jackie Goldshneider Dealt With Haters After the RHONJ Finale Aired

Goldschneider was hit with backlash after the RHONJ final aired. In an interview with Access in September 2024, she shared, “When the finale happened, I got off of Instagram for a month.”

She noted that things have since “settled down.” “I’m surprised because I thought, you know, a lot of people hated me,” she said.

Speaking with Us, she admitted she knew she’d get hit with backlash once the episode aired because it appeared as though she’d betrayed her friendship with Giudice. “I knew it was coming. But I also know that it only really exists in my phone,” she said of the hate. “Like you meet people in real life and like everyone is like so loving and so lovely. Co I mean it’s all part of it.”

“It’s been nice to let all the hate die down and to realize how fast the cycle is and you know people come back to you,” the RHONJ star added.