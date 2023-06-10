Jacqueline Laurita Responds After Her Nasty Texts About Teresa Giudice Are Leaked at RHONJ Reunion

Jacqueline Laurita hasn’t been a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since season 7 in 2016, but her name was brought up during a shocking segment of the RHONJ season 13 reunion.

After a series of nasty texts from Laurita to Jackie Goldschneider were read on the air by Melissa Gorga, the former Bravo star downplayed any drama. She commented on a reunion photo posted by Giudice with, “Wow! 🔥🔥🔥 This is your best look yet! I LOVE your hair like this! 🤗.”

But in another comment, she replied to the Taste of Reality fan account when asked for her response to the leaked texts.

“So irrelevant,” she wrote. “A 2 year old text – it’s no secret that we said a lot of horrible things about each other both publicly and privately when we hated each other, so has Melissa so I’m not sure why she is highlighting something she has said herself and she’s family. Jackie 2.”

“I’m so happy Teresa and I have resolved things since then since then and are back to being Lucy and Ethel for life like we always should have been,” she added. “Can’t wait for you to visit me in CA Teresa (off camera).”

Melissa Gorga Read the Texts That Jacqueline Laurita Wrote to Jackie Goldschneider

During the second part of the RHONJ reunion, Gorga and Giudice went at it. At one point, Gorga whipped out her phone to read text messages that she claimed Laurita had sent to Goldschneider when she was in a feud with Giudice.

“To Jackie Goldschneider,” Gorga read, per E! News. “I know I shouldn’t care, but her arrogance, voice and the fact she gets away with way too much after being a nasty a**hole bothers me. She is a low-life trash bucket. She’s stupid, but also very calculating.”

“Even with her two facelifts, eye lift, nose job, shaved forehead, Botox, fillers, and new boobs she is still so ugly and thinks she’s a goddess,” Gorga claimed Laurita wrote of Giudice. “She’s infamous for being a dumb, classless train wreck. She doesn’t get it.”

After Gorga read the texts to the group, Giudice looked stunned while co-star Dolores Catania warned Gorga to “sleep with one eye open” because she is “going down.”

Jacqueline Laurita Recently Made Up With Teresa Giudice

The texts in question were seemingly written during Laurita’s long estrangement from Giudice. The two women didn’t speak for years after falling out during Laurita’s final season on the Bravo reality show.

Laurita previously blamed Gorga for causing drama between her and Giudice. In a January 2023 interview with AllAboutTRH, Laurita claimed, “I believe Melissa was jealous that Teresa and I were getting along.” She added that Gorga put a “wedge” in their relationship and said the Envy boutique owner “can lie with a straight face.”

But in February 2023, Giudice met up with Laurita during a trip to Las Vegas. The two reconciled over a five-hour lunch. In a caption to a photo from the reunion, Laurita clarified that her “friendship rekindling” with Giudice had nothing to do with their “mutual disdain for Melissa.”

“Teresa and I had a great friendship BEFORE the show and now that all the stress, toxicity, outside influences, and pressures from being on a show together are gone, and life is good for both of us, it is easier to forgive and maintain a friendship,” she wrote.

