Bravo Star Quits Due to ‘Mental Health’ Struggles

The “Below Deck” season 9 reunion aired this week and one crew member was notably absent from the virtual event. Jake Foulger, who was a deckhand on the season and involved in a couple of storylines, specifically for his flings with co-stars Rayna Lindsey and Fraser Olender, did not attend.

During the cast introductions, host Andy Cohen simply said, “Jake was unfortunately not able to join us today, which I am personally very sad about.”

Foulger provided a bit more context on social media, explaining that he’s been struggling with mental health issues. According to Reality Tidbit, he revealed during an Instagram Q&A that his mental health was “really bad this year.” He added, “Nothing to do with the show though. My own personal stuff. Production are doing everything they can to help me. I love them so much”

The outlet reported that Foulger also announced during the Q&A that he wouldn’t be back for the 10th season because he had to work on himself.

A Couple of Weeks Ago, Foulger Posted a Long Message Explaining What He Was Going Through

On January 24, Foulger posted on Instagram a long message that shed some light on what he’d been going through. He wrote, “Today I did the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. I flushed out the toxicity in my life and finally showed myself some love.” He said:

This is the first time I have truly felt free from all the s*** that has been going on in my life. I haven’t smiled in months and right now I am smiling so much I want to cry, it honestly feels f****** great! Life can be a real c*** sometimes but you just got to keep fighting for yourself and show yourself the love you deserve. Nobody can help you if you don’t help yourself.

His message also mentioned that his friends and family have been very understanding but he wrote that he couldn’t “put them through this s*** any longer.” He said the actions he’d taken that day were “the biggest thing I’ve had to do” and told followers, “I won’t let these intrusive harmful thoughts control me any longer.” The lead deckhand wrapped up the post by thanking everyone who sent him love and thoughtful messages.

Foulger’s co-star Fraser Olender and Heather Chase both commented with heart emojis to show their love and support.

Foulger Also Recently Opened Up About His Absence & How He’s Doing Now

After the reunion aired this week, Foulger took to his Instagram Stories to answer some fan questions, where he said he’s been “doing great now.” He said he was “joining civilization again” after taking a four-month break. In response to one fan asking why he wasn’t at the reunion, he simply replied, “Addiction and self-harm due to mental health.”

However, he expanded a lot on the subject in his response to another question about how he’s worked to improve his mental health. The “Below Deck” star wrote a series of things he’d done, “Sleep, never skip a meal, exercise, medication, yoga, walks, read, meditate.” He said it was important that he showed himself some love and had been taking himself out on solo dates to the movies and dinner, “trying to learn to love my own company.” He added:

I’ve been living in the country side for the last few months to stay away from toxic bad influences. Remove all negativity out of your life. Taken loads of time out to work out what I want to do with my life. Been to the doctors to sort out all my physical and mental problems. Lots of therapy!!

