‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Defends How He Met His Girlfriend

“Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy said he met his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, by chance and that she wasn’t a fan of the show when they met — unlike his ex, Raquel Leviss.

Kennedy was a guest on the April 26, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” when a viewer asked him, “We know that your mom kind of made a big deal about how Raquel sought you out during a DJ set, but didn’t Ally do the same thing?”

But Kennedy denied that Lewber purposely showed up at one of his shows to seek him out less than a month after his split from the former pageant queen.

James Kennedy Said Ally Lewber Came to His Show Because Her Friend Didn’t Want to Go Alone

Kennedy wasted no time in clearing up the confusion about how he met his girlfriend in early 2022. “No, but Ally didn’t though,” he said on “Watch What Happens Live.” “She came to [my show] with her best friend Zach who does videos on Tik Tok and he’s like a journalist for the show, a big fan of the show, so he she came in support for Zach, as Zach didn’t want to go alone.”

When host Andy Cohen made a confused face, Kennedy replied, “If that doesn’t explain it, I mean I don’t know what.”

According to Page Six, Kennedy met Lewber in January 2022 when he worked as a DJ at a Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras concert in Agoura Hills, California. Kennedy previously told Lala Kent’s “Give Them Lala” podcast that when he met Lewber, “She was with her friends that were fans.”

While the members of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast have grown to like Lewber, early on, some were skeptical. When Kennedy first started dating the astrology buff, Scheana Shay told E! News she didn’t want to talk about her. “I don’t even want to give her, like, any clout,” Shay said in early 2022. “She’s a fan.”

James Kennedy’s Mom Threw Shade at Raquel Leviss

Kennedy’s mom, Jacqueline Georgiou, was in the audience during his “Watch What Happens Live” taping and she admitted that she was happy when her son split from Leviss. She also said she loves Lewber.

In one “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 episode, Georgiou met her son and his new girlfriend for lunch and said she loved how they met. “You met organically — which is another thing that I absolutely love,” Georgiou said to Lewber, per Us Weekly. “A family member didn’t drag you to Pump to go meet a DJ. That to me is not organic.”

In a confessional, Lewber said, “My friend Zach dragged me to James’ show and the rest is history.”

As for Leviss, several cast members have claimed she was a “fan” of the show before she met Kennedy. When Leviss posed wearing a Tom Tom sweatshirt at BravoCon in October 2022, Maloney commented on social media, “She’s a fan girl. Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the toms.”

Kristen Doute made a similar comment while speaking on Dear Media’s “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast. “I had to remind myself that she was a fan of the show before she was on the show,” Doute said of Leviss in March 2023. “And not that that makes everyone that way, but like, she didn’t organically really fit in with the group ever, at all.”

Leviss has stated that she had no idea about “Vanderpump Rules” when he first met Kennedy. “I never watched ‘Vanderpump Rules’ before I met James, actually.” she said in an interview on the “Popternative” podcast in 2020. “The first time I laid eyes on him was at Pump. I went on New Year’s Eve with my sister — she invited me last minute — and that’s where I met him for the first time. And then, obviously, he told me about the show, and I did some research, homework.”

