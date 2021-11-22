Fans Slam James Kennedy, Think He’s Bad for Raquel Leviss

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are engaged after about two years of dating. The proposal was recorded for an episode of “Vanderpump Rules.” Kennedy teamed up with Tom Sandoval to plan the most perfect night for Leviss, who was completely surprised when Kennedy got down on one knee at a makeshift Coachella festival, appropriately named “Rachella.”

“The love of my life said yes,” Kennedy captioned an Instagram post after the engagement.

Kennedy and Leviss have had their fair share of ups and downs, but have managed to stay together through it all. Now, the two are ready to embark on the next chapter of their lives, and seem to be in a really good place. However, fans aren’t exactly convinced that this relationship is going to work out.

Moreover, some fans think that Leviss is way too good for Kennedy, and feel that she should break things off with him.

Leviss’ Nose Incident Has Fans Skeptical





While some “Vanderpump Rules” fans have been supportive of Kennedy’s relationship with Leviss, others think that the two aren’t a good match. It seems as though that opinion has become even more popular following a storyline on the current season that has some fans skeptical — and concerned.

Following a nose job, Leviss claims that Kennedy went in too hard for a kiss and hit her nose. The incident caused Leviss to need to consult with a plastic surgeon (she went with Lisa Vanderpump to meet with Dr. Paul Nassif). Some fans don’t seem to believe that story, however.

“I think he actually belongs with someone crazy like Kristen who will yell back and put him in his place. I also don’t believe he went in too hard for a kiss after her nose surgery. I think he was angry and lashed out physically (as we have seen him lose his temper and get physical before),” a Redditor kicked off a thread about Kennedy and Leviss.

“I wouldn’t be as skeptical about the kiss/nose story if it weren’t for the fact he acted so incredibly sketchy and paranoid about it,” wrote another.

“I also thought that maybe he lost his temper and something happened. One of the reasons I think that is because he was so worried about what people would think. Like if he did just bump her nose, then why wouldn’t he just come out and say that? Why try so hard to hide it bit also make her plastic surgery a story line? It’s weird,” a third commenter added.

“I wonder what really happened to her nose. If he just went into hard for a kiss and “bumped” it, why are they so freaked out about it? What really happened?” echoed a fourth.

Some Fans Think Leviss Should Dump Kennedy

Going beyond the nose story, fans don’t think that Kennedy is the right person for Leviss, based on what they see on “VPR.”

“Raquel is too good for James but I think Raquel also finds purpose in taking care of James. But girl Raquel if you’re reading this, you cannot change someone no matter how hard you try. Just remember that,” one Redditor commented.

“I couldn’t get over how he kept going on about how HE would be affected if her new nose job didn’t work out. Like right there, Raquel should be like “I’m out.” He really doesn’t see how messed up that is,” another wrote.

“I think he needs to be alone for a little while and focus on therapy and anger management. Rumor has it he was physically abusive with Kristen and we all saw her punch him at whoever’s wedding,” a third added.

“She should be with someone like Jason on Winter House. He is sweet, supportive, cooks and is totally hot,” a fourth comment read.

