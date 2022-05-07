WATCH: James Kennedy Seen Sharing Champagne With Fans

James Kennedy quit drinking alcohol more than two years ago, and his sobriety has been an ongoing storyline on “Vanderpump Rules.”

On the Bravo reality show’s season 9 premiere in the fall of 2021, the 30-year-old DJ revealed that his life was “great” once he quit drinking. “I’m actually doing better without the alcohol,” he said in a confessional on the premiere episode that aired in September 2021.

During the “Vanderpump Rules” episode, Kennedy’s then-fiancée Raquel Leviss revealed that he was set to mark two years of sobriety, noting that he was “a California sober.” “California sober” is an approach to addiction recovery that includes drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana in moderation, per Healthline, but Kennedy maintained that he only used marijuana, not alcohol.

By the time the season ended, a few things in Kennedy’s life had changed. He was still sober, but his engagement to Leviss ended during the filming of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion in December 2021.

A few months later, Kennedy began dating new girlfriend Ally Lewber.

Kennedy Recently Partied With His Co-Stars & Fans at a DJ Gig in Atlantic City

Kennedy’s career as a DJ has him frequenting nightclubs. He recently teamed up with his “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz for a DJ gig in Atlantic City. The gig was dubbed “James Kennedy and TomTom at the Pool After dark,” per Go Events.

A report from In Touch Weekly claimed that Kennedy was seen drinking after two years of sober living. A source told the outlet that Kennedy was drinking while hosting the DJ gig at the Pool After Dark at Harrah’s in Atlantic City, with Sandoval and Schwartz.

“[Kennedy] ran in and out of the venue multiple times when he didn’t get his way — management had to reel him in,” the source told the outlet. “He was drinking, and did not care about how he acted. At one point he was calling for security, because he was upset there wasn’t enough security around him, and at another point he was screaming for a water. But he did have a bottle of Tito‘s and a champagne bottle at the DJ booth according to one of the staff.”

A YouTube video from the night showed Kennedy spraying champagne on fans as he danced at the end of his DJ set. He also poured champagne into a few fans’ mouths before appearing to take a quick sip and placing the empty bottle on the ground. You can see the video below.

Heavy has reached out to Kennedy’s rep for comment but has not heard back.

James Kennedy Vowed to Focus on His Sobriety Following His Split From Raquel Leviss

Kennedy previously told E! News that focused on “gratitude” to help him maintain his sober lifestyle.

“It’s the feeling of being so thankful for my sobriety,” he said ahead of his two-year sobriety milestone. “I wake up every day thanking God that I’ve got it. My life has just gotten so much better from quitting drinking. I’m never hungover, I’m able to focus on my music so much more. My relationships and friendships are excelling. When I see these amazing things happening right before my eyes, why would I want to go back?”

Once his relationship with Leviss ended in December 2021, he shared an Instagram post about the “new chapter” of his life and vowed to maintain his sobriety.

“Not sure what I’m going to do but I do know one thing, I will continue my journey without alcohol,” he captioned a mirror selfie at the time. “I will find my true self and the music never dies.”

