Fans React to ‘Frightening’ Flashback Photo of James Kennedy

Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy reacted to a flashback photo of him from his high school yearbook.

On May 12, 2022, a genealogist on Instagram, myfamilygenie, posted the image of Kennedy which included his real name and a quote from his senior yearbook.

“With the announcement of VPR returning, seemed like a good time to share this yearbook photo, which now ranks as one of my favorites. @itsjameskennedy senior year 2011. Are you excited for the new season?” the caption reads.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think James Kennedy’s High School Yearbook Photo Is ‘Frightening’ & ‘Psychotic’

The photo of Kennedy, which is labeled as “James Georgiou” also includes a quote that reads, “Jams Knndy, untill deaf do me part.”

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the reveal.

“Omfg,” a fan wrote with several laughing emojis.

“Uncut Jams makes a resurgence,” someone else wrote.

“This is incredible,” a fan said.

“There is something psychotic about his eyes,” a fan wrote. “Back then and now. Just a pure psycho. Never known someone with such a raging temper like he exhibits.”

“The hair!!!!!!” another wrote. “That HAIR……..uh……..well…..” someone else wrote.

“Holy sh!t! This is the best one yet! That quote is everything!” someone wrote.

“He creeps me out,” a fan commented.

“I don’t get it….is he illiterate?” someone said, referring to the misspellings in the quote.

“frightening…..” someone wrote. “Oh my god,” another fan wrote.

“He looked douchey back then too,” someone said.

“I am WEAK at his quote,” a fan wrote.

James Kennedy Was ‘Belligerent’ & Running ‘in & out of the Venue Multiple Times’ While Hosting a Pool Party in New Jersey

Play

James Kennedy in Atlantic City Sharing Champagne with Fans in an Epic DJ Set | Vanderpump Rules DJ James Kennedy hosted the party at Harrah’s The Pool After Dark I’m Atlantic City with friends Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz! He put on an epic DJ set that closed with him spraying the crowd with a bottle of champagne! 2022-05-01T18:03:58Z

According to a source, who spoke to In Touch Weekly, Kennedy was spotted being “belligerent” despite having achieved two years of sobriety.

The source told the outlet that Kennedy was “super drunk” while playing hosting of a party at the Pool After Dark at Harrah’s in Atlantic City, New Jersey on May 2.

“[Kennedy] ran in and out of the venue multiple times when he didn’t get his way — management had to reel him in. He was drinking, and did not care about how he acted,” the source told the outlet. “At one point he was calling for security because he was upset there wasn’t enough security around him, and at another point he was screaming for a water. But he did have a bottle of Tito‘s and a champagne bottle at the DJ booth according to one of the staff. I saw him drinking champagne but I did see them give him single drinks at various times but he didn’t drink them at that moment.”

According to his rep, who spoke with the outlet, Kennedy was running around due to a “miscommunication with the management team with regard to his DJ equipment.”

On July 6, 2022, Kennedy celebrated two years of sobriety and posted a photo in commemoration.

“IM 2 YEARS SOBER TODAY,” he wrote on Instagram. “thank you everyone that has supported me and my journey so far. Here’s to many more years alcohol free #forlife (to anyone struggling trust me the light at the end is brighter then anything I could of imagined. and if I can do it you can too).”

