James Kennedy’s Girlfriend Ally Lewber: 5 Fast Facts

A lot has changed for James Kennedy since the last season of “Vanderpump Rules” wrapped in 2021. The DJ ended his engagement to Raquel Leviss in December 2021, and found a new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, soon after.

Here’s what you need to know about Kennedy’s new girlfriend.

1. Ally Lewber is a Model & Astrologer

Lewber, 27, works as a model and a spiritual astrologer, according to her website. She is studying Hellenistic Astrology under Chris Brennan, the site noted. She currently offers 45 to 60-minute astrology sessions to her clients.

According to Hollywood Life, Lewber has also worked as a receptionist and entertainment journalist. She was a host on “After-Buzz TV” and previously served as an escort at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

She studied at Belmont University in Nashville, graduating with a BA in Entertainment Industry Studies in 2018. In June 2022, Lewber completed a series of weather forecasting courses at Penn State University.

2. James Kennedy Met Ally Lewber the Month After He Split From Raquel Leviss

In a scene from the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 premiere, Kennedy revealed that he started dating Lewber “five or six weeks” after his split from Leviss.

According to Us Weekly, Kennedy and Lewber met in January 2022 at a Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras show in Agoura Hills, California. Early on, some of his co-stars considered her a fan girl.

“I don’t even want to give her, like, any clout. She’s a fan,” Scheana Shay said of Lewber during a January appearance on E! News’ “Daily Pop.”

3. James Kennedy’s Relationship With Ally Lewber Got Serious Fast

Kennedy wasted no time getting to know Lewber. According to E! News, in late January 2022, he was photographed with her in Las Vegas. The two visited the Area 15 immersive art center during the trip, per Life & Style. Soon after they went Instagram official during a getaway to Tulum, Mexico.

Kennedy wasted no time in asking Lewber to move in with him. On the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 premiere, he admitted, “A lot of people want to say that’s really soon. But you can’t put a f***ing date on love.”

In January 2023, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary together with a trip to New York City, per BravoTV.com.

4. Ally Lewber Met James Kennedy’s Ex, Raquel Leviss, at the iHeart Music Awards in March 2022

Lewber and Leviss came face to face for the first time at the 2022 iHeart Music Awards in March 2022, per E! News. The event took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Leviss, who attended the event without a date, ran into her former fiance and gave him a hug, a source told the outlet. On the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 premiere, Leviss admitted that after Kennedy introduced her to Lewber for the first time, she said hello and then “ran away.” She also said Lewber looks a lot like like Kennedy’s mom, Jacqueline Georgiou.

5. Ally Lewber Will Be Featured in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

Kennedy wasn’t sure at first if his new girlfriend would appear on “Vanderpump Rules.” During a February 2022 appearance on Lala Kent’s “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kennedy said it was “too early” to say if Lewber would be on the show. “I do like this girl, I really do,” he said at the time. “I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. I can’t ask any girl to do that.”

“With [Ally] I’m taking my time. She gets to choose what she wants to do with that whole situation, and then for me, it’s like, I have to decide as well,” he added.

Once it was decided that Lewber would appear on the Bravo reality show, Kennedy told Entertainment Tonight he was just keeping things real on camera.

“Obviously, I just like to keep things very organic with my relationship with Ally, so I just wanted it to be as normal as it could be,” he said. “Because this is kind of an un-normal game.”

