PHOTOS: James Kennedy Poses With New Girlfriend on Jamaican Vacation

James Kennedy and his former fiancée Raquel Leviss shocked fans – and their co-stars – when they publicly ended their engagement in the middle of filming the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion in December 2021.

Since that time, the exes have both gone out with other people. Leviss recently revealed she went on a “friendly” date with fellow “Vanderpump Rules” alum Peter Madrigal, who also happens to be a manager at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR, where the Bravo reality show is set.

But Kennedy has gone out on much more than just one date. He’s actually in a new relationship — and some fans think he may be trying to rub it in his ex’s face.

James Kennedy Has Gone on 2 Vacations With His New Girlfriend

Kennedy has been doing a lot of traveling lately. In addition to DJ gigs that have taken him across the country to Washington D.C., the 28-year-old reality star has taken at least two trips with a new girlfriend within the past month.

In a new post shared on Instagram, Kennedy and his lady were photographed posing in Jamaica. Photos showed the new couple posing outdoors during a night out and also inside Club Pacha. In one shot, Kennedy gave his girlfriend a kiss on the cheek.

“Jamaica with my girl,” Kennedy captioned the post.

The new pics were shared less than a month after Kennedy posted pics of him and his new girlfriend during a trip to Tulum, Mexico.

Several fans commented on Kennedy’s latest vacation pics, with some saying the DJ is moving too fast after ending his five-year relationship with Leviss. Others called the new romance a “rebound.”

“You know what they say about jumping into a new relationship right when another one ends!” one fan wrote.

And other fans wondered if Kennedy was going overboard with posting pics with his new girl.

“Bro come on this s*** is obvious,” one commenter wrote. “The article about [Raquel’s] date with Peter just came out the other day. How about you take time to work on yourself?”

“The tit for tat is so petty,” another agreed. “He knows this one is just a bandage to his breakup…but this girl clearly doesn’t do her research to act as if he’s a changed person. R is an angel n he didn’t change for her. But good luck to them I guess she’s definitely going to need it. “

“Not cool – could have wait a couple more months,” another chimed in.

“Yeah like wtf have some respect for @raquelleviss like F***,” another wrote.

James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend is Named Ally Lewber

Kennedy was first spotted with his new woman in Las Vegas in January 2020. An insider told Us Weekly that Kennedy met his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, at a Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras show just one month after ending his engagement to Leviss.

“James met Ally recently and they have been dating for a few months now,” a rep told the outlet. “He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.”

During a January appearance on E! News’ “Daily Pop,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay described Kennedy’s new woman as “a fan,” and noted that she didn’t want to give her any “clout.”

On the April 11 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Lala Kent said of Lewber,” I met her once and I don’t remember it well. And I’m sober. I’ll leave it there.”

Leviss also didn’t seem thrilled at her ex’s fast dive back into the dating pool. In an Instagram story in January, Leviss noted that she saw “how quickly James has moved on.”

