Lala Kent Goes After James Kennedy After He Asked if She Was in Tom Sandoval’s Suite

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent did not appreciate when her castmate James Kennedy shared he believed she spent time in Tom Sandoval‘s suite for a BravoCon 2023 afterparty.

According to Access, Kennedy and Kent were on opposing sides during a game of Battle of the Sexes, moderated by actor Jerry O’Connell, on November 4. After Kent shared she has been supportive of her castmate, Ariana Madix, who was also playing the game, Kennedy asked her to confirm that she was “hanging out in like [Madix’s ex-boyfriend Tom] Sandoval’s suite last night.” Kent replied that the professional DJ did not have the correct information.

“Me hanging out in someone’s suite? Have you met me? We got home at 11 p.m. I usually go to bed at 7 p.m. Are you crazy?” said Kent.

Madix chimed in that Kent was not with Sandoval in his suite. After someone in the audience stated they believed Kennedy had mistaken Kent for “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay, Kent replied, “Scheana’s not even up here.”

“I wasn’t hanging out with Tom Sandoval. Stay in your f******g lane. No I was not … I’m not going to let you tell this whole room that I was kicking it in Sandoval’s room last night. The lies, the lies,” said Kent.

Kennedy explained that he believed Kent was with Sandoval because of an Instagram Story he came across.

“I was asking, I was asking where you in Sandoval’s suite last night, I saw a Story. The answer is no, cool. Clarified,” said Kennedy.

Scheana Shay Shared She Was With Tom Sandoval In His Suite

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Madix shared her thoughts about Shay spending time in Sandoval’s room. As fans are aware, Shay cut ties with Sandoval after she discovered he cheated on Madix with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss during the show’s 10th season.

“I was like that’s weird,” said Madix.

In a separate November 4 Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, alongside her husband Brock Davies, Shay confirmed she was with Sandoval in his suite.

“So we all went to the rooftop for the afterparty, and once the lights turned on, everyone was still hanging out. I was having great conversations with Captain Jason, Kyle Cooke, we all went to another room to continue the party and the conversations,” said Shay.

Davies chimed in that he and Shay were unaware that the room, which was a penthouse, was where Sandoval was staying. Shay also stated that she confronted Sandoval about comments he made about Madix.

“I also will say there were conversations I had with Tom Sandoval about what he said about Ariana that I did not like,” said Shay.

Shay shared she had not yet spoken to Madix about the situation.

“There was honestly like 30 people there. It was someone from every show, it was a lot of people … It was a 2 am party we stopped by for 15 minutes on the way back to our room to finish some conversations,” said Shay.

Lala Kent Revealed She Empathized With Tom Sandoval

Kent spoke about Kennedy’s claim that she was partying in Sandoval’s suite in a November 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She stated that she does not attend afterparties. She also explained that she does not have a friendship with Sandoval.

“Although the dust has settled. For me, I will always have Ariana’s back. What I say doesn’t always come in the prettiest package. But I just see things, the way I see them. I like to say I’m logical. But I didn’t kick it with Sandoval before this happened. And I certainly don’t see us kicking it after,” said Kent.

Kent also shared her thoughts about Sandoval receiving boos from fans at the “Vanderpump Rules” panel. She acknowledged that she informed the panel’s audience she did not appreciate their response. The mother of one explained that while she does not condone Sandoval’s actions, she believes “he’s been paying for quite some time.”