LOOK: Fans Think This Photo Is of James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend

“Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy posted a photo kissing a new girl following his split with his fiance Raquel Leviss, prompting fans to wonder if it was his new girlfriend.

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Kennedy shared a photo on his Instagram Stories kissing the cheek of an unnamed woman with the caption, “baby girl” and the heart eyes emoji.

A Fan Claims She Saw James Kennedy & the Mystery Woman ‘Making out and Dancing’ at a Shania Twain Concert

The Instagram Story video also showed the same girl dancing at a Shania Twain concert in Las Vegas, NV.

A fan on the Reddit thread saw the pair together and gave their first-hand observations.

“I was right behind them at the Shania Twain concert,” a fan wrote on the Reddit thread. “I recognized him immediately from his jerky and manic energy lol. He was all over her, making out and dancing, and then would sit down and ignore her to post on Instagram. He threw his phone in the aisle at one point and she went and picked it up for him.”

While appearing on fellow castmate, and friend, Lala Kent’s podcast, Give Them Lala, Kennedy confirmed he’s seeing someone new and shared a photo of his new woman kissing.

“You love beautiful women, obviously,” Kent said after seeing the photo.

Kennedy revealed how the pair met as well.

“At a show, at Tom Sandoval’s Most Extra show where I DJ’d,” he said on the podcast. “I DJ’d after the band. Random.”

Kent asked if the new mystery woman was a fan of the show.

“Well, who isn’t a fan of Vanderpump Rules?” Kennedy said on the podcast. “The sexiest f****** show! I don’t see the obsession with don’t date a fan.”

James Kennedy & a Mystery Woman Were Spotted Holding Hands in Las Vegas on January 24 but Her Face Was Obscured

This isn’t the first time he has been spotted with a mystery woman. On January 24, 2022, a Vanderpump Rules fan account shared Kennedy’s Instagram Story featuring a woman with a mask on and a brief moment where they can be seen holding hands.

It’s not clear if it’s the same women but they do have similar body styles and hair.

At the time an insider told E! News that the girl was “someone new he’s been casually seeing.”

Kennedy’s ex seemed to confirm he’d moved on to someone new in an Instagram comment that was screenshot by the _surrules IG account, “After seeing how quickly James has moved on, I think I’m allowed the freedom to act on whatever my heart desires. I’m no longer taking into account other people’s concerns before my own. Those days are dead and gone. Hello 2022.”

Kennedy and Leviss announced the ending of their engagement during the filming of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion on December 5, 2021.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” Leviss wrote on Instagram. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

