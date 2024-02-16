VPR Star Says She Knows the ‘Real Reason’ Why James Kennedy & Rachel Leviss Broke up

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay says she knows why her former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss broke up with her ex-fiance, James Kennedy.

During the February 16 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans of Scheana Shay,” Shay read a question from a fan who inquired, “Rachel has hinted that James was abusive towards her, did she ever confide this in you? And is this the reason for their breakup?” Shay replied that she had “asked Raquel point blank about this, multiple times.” The mother of one suggested that she was concerned about Leviss because Kennedy did not always exhibit the best behavior before he decided to refrain from consuming alcohol.

“As we’ve all seen on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ when James used to drink, he did have a lot of rage and anger. And verbally wasn’t always the nicest. So I knew about the verbal abuse,” said Shay. “Obviously. That was also captured on the show. That’s no secret. But I was like, ‘But has it ever gone further.’ And she swore to me multiple times, ‘Never, never, never.'”

Shay then stated that Leviss told her why she decided to end her engagement to Kennedy in December 2021.

“I do know the real reason why they broke up. She confided in me something that happened right before they broke up. But that is not my story to tell,” said Shay.

The mother of one stated that she believed Leviss may open up about her breakup on her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue.”

Rachel Leviss Discussed Her Breakup With James Kennedy in January 2024

Leviss mentioned her breakup from Kennedy in a January 2024 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue.” The 29-year-old, who left “Vanderpump Rules” in 2023 after her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval, stated that she has not divulged the exact reason she ended her relationship with Kennedy, as she “didn’t want to ruin his life.”

“Only a few people know the story,” said Leviss.

Lewber appeared on a February 9 episode of “Scheananigans of Scheana Shay.” While recording the podcast episode, Lewber acknowledged that former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp suggested she witnessed Kennedy and Lewber get into an altercation following the 2022 MTV Awards. The 29-year-old noted that she and Kennedy argued while in a car with Mellencamp and Tamra Judge following the award ceremony. She stated, however, that it was not a serious incident.

“There was no physical altercation. Yes, we were in the car together. I thought we were having fun. We were having fun,” said Lewber. “But then James and I did get into an argument. But there was no physical assault. I was not bleeding, and they didn’t have to get out of the car and separate us. So that didn’t happen. That’s all I’ll say on that.”

She also stated that “James has never physically hurt [her] or assaulted [her].”

“We’re good. We’re happy. He’s working on himself. I know in the past that he had anger issues. So I get it. But I just want people to know that I’m good. And I’m safe and I love him,” continued Lewber.

Shay discussed Lewber’s comments in the February 16 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She stated that she believed Lewber had not been physically assaulted during the car ride with Mellencamp and Judge. Shay said, however, that she believes the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast hosts could have had a reason to be alarmed by the situation.

“I think it can be true that Ally wasn’t the victim of physical violence in that instance. But it can also be true that Teddi and Tamra had witnessed — you know that old rage, crazy behavior from James that didn’t sit well with them,” said Shay.