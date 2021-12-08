REPORT: Why James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Called off Their Engagement

It’s not about the pasta. It’s about the breakup.

In a new report, one source is revealing why “Vanderpump Rules” stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss recently broke off their engagement. The couple announced the news via Instagram on Dec. 5, 2021, writing in a post, “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Besides the initial announcement post, neither Kennedy nor Leviss has spoken publicly about the split. However, a source alleged to The Sun on Dec. 6, 2021, that Leviss had “reached her limit” with Kennedy.

“Watching this season back, Raquel had already reached her limit with James’ behavior and she’s tolerated so much,” the insider told the outlet. “He promised he’d be better and he promised he’d change for her and watching the show back, she seemed to finally see how nasty he is to not just others but to her as well.”

The source continued, “Making fun of her looks and basically only appreciating her physical beauty. I think she just had her limit and realized she cannot fix him. And even if they got married, they would get divorced. And she didn’t want to deal with that.”

Leviss Allegedly Gave Kennedy Her Engagement Ring Back During the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping

According to the insider, Leviss allegedly gives back her engagement ring to Kennedy during the season 9 “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, leaving their fellow castmates, and host Andy Cohen, shocked.

“She gave him the ring back at the reunion,” the source told The Sun. “They talk about everything there [on camera] and it’s really emotional for everyone, not just those two. But basically everyone is in tears from the cast.”

During this season of “Vanderpump Rules,” viewers saw Kennedy propose to Leviss at “Rachella,” and as they celebrated their engagement with the rest of the cast. Sandoval also played a big part in the proposal, helping Kennedy get everything just right for the special moment. Kennedy surprised Leviss with a 2.5-carat diamond ring.

During a Dec. 7, 2021, appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” both Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval said that they were shocked by the news of their friends’ split. Madix said that she was “absolutely floored” when she learned about it.

“We were just at Disneyland with them like two days before that and I never would’ve thought anything was amiss,” Madix said during the appearance. “So it was very shocking.”

Sandoval also added that their breakup was, “probably the most surprising moment that we’ve had on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ like, in years.”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

