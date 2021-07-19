Vanderpump Rules Stars Celebrate at James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss’ Engagement Party

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss celebrated their engagement with a dreamy weekend with their “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars—including queen bee Lisa Vanderpump.

The Los Angeles-based group traveled two hours to Santa Barbara County for a weekend at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, in honor of the engaged couple. The winery is modeled after a French villa and features courtyards, stone barrel-aging caves, and stunning grounds, per the winery’s website.

The Members of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Posed for Photos at the Winery

Both Leviss and Kennedy shared photos from the gala, which featured the surviving members of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast in the aftermath of last summer’s cast shakeup.

In one pic shared to Instagram, Kennedy was at the DJ booth as his future bride posed with co-stars Tom Sandoval, Charli Burnett, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Lisa Vanderpump. Several of the Bravo stars held out glasses of red wine as they offered a toast to the engaged couple.

“I look toasted,” wrote Tom Schwartz in a comment to the pic.

Other fans addressed the absence of former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright and noted that without them on the cast, they won’t be watching the Bravo reality show this season.

While Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix didn’t appear in the toast photo, they were pictured in a group photo from earlier in the weekend.

Sandoval and Madix posed for a stunning photo on the grounds of the winery, as did Charli Burnett who shared a photo of her with her boyfriend, Corey Loftus.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz also shared an Instagram GIF of her and her husband Tom Schwartz smooching and wrote, “What a dreamy weekend with my dreamy guy.”

Schroeder replied to the post with the comment, “But what a dreamy dress.”

Kennedy & Leviss’ Engagement Party Marked a ‘Wrap” For Vanderpump Rules Season 9

While the engagement party was documented by Bravo’s cameras, fans hoping to see Kennedy and Leviss’ wedding day play out on the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules” may be disappointed. On her Instagram story, Lala Kent capped off the weekend by writing, “That’s a wrap on Season 9.”

Scheana Shay posted a similar caption on her story with, “Cheers! And that’s a wrap!”

That means filming for “Vanderpump Rules” has been completed, so depending on their wedding date, Leviss and Kennedy’s nuptials may not be shown until season 10, if at all.

In 2019, Kennedy told Us Weekly that he expected that he and Leviss would “probably” be the next “Vanderpump Rules” wedding. It took him two more years to pop the question, and since then, other “Vanderpump Rules” weddings, including Kent’s wedding to Randall Emmett, have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kennedy and Leviss got engaged in May 20201at the Empire Polo Fields with a Coachella-themed proposal, according to Entertainment Tonight. The ‘Vanderpump Rules” veteran popped the question with a stunning Tiffany solitaire diamond ring.

The couple’s destination engagement party at the Sunstone Winery was held exactly one month after the bride-to-be had a girly tea party to celebrate her engagement at an outdoor venue in Beverly Hills.

