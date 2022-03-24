James Kennedy & His New Girlfriend Bump Into Raquel Leviss at Awards Show

The stars from “Vanderpump Rules” stepped out for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, but there was a definite change in the dynamic.

Stars from the Bravo reality show, including Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Scheana Shay and her fiancé Brock Davies, posed on the red carpet ahead of the March 22 awards show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

In addition, one longtime VPR couple had a run-in on the red carpet three months after announcing their split.

Here’s what you need to know:

James Kennedy Had a ‘Cordial’ Run-In With Raquel Leviss

Fans know that “Vanderpump Rules” cast members James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss announced the end of their five-year relationship during the season 9 reunion in December 2021, just six months after Kennedy popped the question during a Coachella-themed proposal that aired on the show.

“We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore,” the two shared in a joint statement at the time. “We want nothing but the best for each other.”

But at the IHeartRadio Music awards, Kennedy showed up with his new girlfriend on his arm.

According to E! News, Kennedy and his lady, Ally Lewber, marked their first celebrity event as a couple as they posed for photos on the red carpet at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The outlet noted that the new couple traveled to the awards show with Sandoval and Madix. Leviss arrived at the event with Scheana Shay and posed solo for photos on the red carpet.

An insider noted that Kennedy and Leviss ran into each other at the event and had a “cordial” exchange. The two hugged as Lewber stood to the side during the run-in. It is unclear if Leviss addressed Lewber or not.

Raquel Leviss Previously Addressed James Kennedy’s New Relationship

While Leviss and Kennedy hinted at an amicable split, things did get a little nasty early on. During a “Vanderpump Rules” reunion watch party, Leviss shared a photo of her sipping on a cocktail while using a penis-shaped straw, which was a diss at Kennedy’s past objection to her having strippers and “tacky” penis straws at her bachelorette party.

“Penis straws ftw,” she captioned the pic. The former pageant queen later addressed rumors that Kennedy was already dating, writing, “After seeing how quickly James has moved on, I think I’m allowed the freedom to act on whatever my heart desires. I’m no longer taking into account other people’s concerns before my own. Those days are dead and gone. Hello 2022.”

After Kennedy saw Leviss’ posts, he clapped back with a snarky comment that was reshared by the @pumprules Instagram account.

“Drinking every night and sucking on penis straws… looks like I’m the one that truly ‘dodged the bullet.’ And let’s not get it twisted it’s always MY year,” he wrote.

In mid-March, Kennedy shared Instagram photos of a dreamy vacation he took with Lewber to Tulum, Mexico. A rep for the 28-year-old DJ told Us Weekly that Kennedy first met his Lewber at a Tom Sandoval and the Extras show in Agoura Hills, California, just one month after ending his engagement to Leviss.

So far, Sandoval and Madix seem to approve of Kennedy’s new lady, but co-star Scheana Shay previously described Lewber as a “fan” of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I don’t even want to give her, like, any clout. She’s a fan,” Shay told E! News’ “Daily Pop” in January.

