James Kennedy Gives Update on His Relationship With Raquel Leviss

James Kennedy said things are fine between him and his former fiancée, Raquel Leviss. The “Vanderpump Rules” star announced the end of his five-year relationship with Leviss just as the two filmed the season 9 reunion in December 2021.

Kennedy popped the question to his Leviss in May 2021, with a Coachella-themed party that was filmed for “Vanderpump Rules.” Pal Tom Sandoval helped plan — and pay — for the elaborate proposal.

While the engaged couple’s relationship issues played out on the Bravo reality show, fans and friends were surprised by Kennedy and Leviss’ sudden split after it was announced via matching statements on Instagram.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on January 11, 2022, Kennedy gave an update on where things stand between him and Leviss—and who got “custody” of their dog.

James Kennedy Revealed Where He is Living & Who Has the Engagement Ring He Gave to Raquel

On “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen got right into it when Kennedy appeared virtually on the show with co-star Lala Kent.

When asked last time he communicated with Leviss, Kennedy responded, “Yesterday.”

“Me and Raquel are talking on the phone still,” he added. “Raquel and I still remain friends after the breakup.”

After the split, Leviss shared an Instagram story that showed her moving out of the apartment that she shared with Kennedy. After Cohen asked Kennedy where he is living, he revealed that he is currently living in Los Angeles in “a nice apartment on Wilshire.”

“We both moved out of the apartment and the lease is done it’s all sorted out,” he said of his former residence with Leviss. “I’ve got a beautiful apartment, loft, concrete walls.”

When Cohen asked Kennedy if Leviss kept her engagement ring, he replied, “No she didn’t. I’ve got it.”

Fans may actually see the ring return play out. According to People magazine, Leviss gave Kennedy her engagement ring back as cameras rolled during the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

Kennedy also revealed that he did not pay Tom Sandoval back for his share of the proposal party because the TomTom partner gets a “tax write-off” for it.

James Kennedy Revealed Who Got Custody of the Former Couple’s Dog, Graham

As for Graham, the golden doodle pup he and Leviss raised together, Kennedy explained the “custody” arrangement when asked about it by Cohen.

“Raquel always made it clear that Graham was her dog because her mom got it for her as a graduation present,” he said.” And then the next day we moved into our apartment together, so technically Graham Cracker is the dog even though we raised him together.”

The DJ added that he hopes he will still be able to see the dog he helped raise.

“I’ll always love the little guy and I do miss him right now,” Kennedy said. “Hopefully I’ll get to see him maybe in February or something if we hang out. Everything’s pretty good right now as far as Raquel and I talking and stuff…. There was no big fight or anything so I don’t see why I couldn’t see Graham Cracker.”

Kennedy was like a proud papa with Graham. He spoiled the dog with gifts and celebrated World Dog Day with him, as seen in an Instagram post.

READ NEXT: Why Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Signed a Prenup