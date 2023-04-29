James Kennedy Reveals Surprising Reason Why He Hopes Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval’s Relationship Lasts

James Kennedy wishes his ex, Raquel Leviss, nothing but the best, but it’s not in a warm and fuzzy way.

Two months after his former fiancé was embroiled in a cheating scandal with their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Tom Sandoval, Kennedy suggested that the two deserve each other.

James Kennedy Said He Wishes Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss “Luck”

On the April 26, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Kennedy if thinks Sandoval’s relationship with Leviss will last. “You know, in like a weird way I hope so,” Kennedy replied.

But then he got animated. When Cohen asked why he hopes so, the DJ gleefully went on a tangent.

“Because like just think about the dreams they’re going to have in each other’s bed, all the traumatic s*** they’re going to go through!” he said. “I mean it’s just like, as a couple, it’s like if they survive, if they survive each other and go through it, I mean hats off!”

Kennedy went on to compare the situation to him suddenly being with Sandoval’s ex, Ariana Madix.

“I mean, could you imagine? Like I could not imagine,” he said. “I’m just trying to think in another Spideyverse somewhere, I mean, no, please! I wish them both luck and I wish them the best,” he added.

Kennedy also revealed why he thinks the two should equally share blame for betraying Madix, and why he didn’t at first think it was that weird that Leviss was spotted dancing alone with Sandoval at the Abbey in West Hollywood late one night last summer.

“That’s the thing, because it was the best friend thing, you know,” he said. “It was like, you know, it was like they were in like a gang, they were in like a group all together, so it was like at the Abbey. I didn’t think it was weird because there’s also the friends hanging out, but they obviously got too close for comfort.”

Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, was one of the first cast members to suspect that something was going on between Sandoval and Leviss when she spotted them alone at The Abbey in August 2022. “I thought it was kind of weird,” she told Kennedy in the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 episode “Mistress in Distress.” “It was like 1 a.m., and we were like, ‘Where’s Ariana?’”

Lewber added that she “personally wouldn’t be comfortable” with her boyfriend hanging out with other girls at 1 a.m.

Other “Vanderpump Rules” Stars Think Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss’ Relationship Is Doomed

In the weeks since Scandoval broke, most of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast members have appeared as guests on “Watch What Happens Live.” When Scheana Shay was asked if she thinks Sandoval and Leviss are in love, she replied, “No, I think they’re in this weird affair infatuation and it’s going to fade it’s not going to last and from what I’ve heard it’s already very toxic.”

Katie Maloney said the two should try to find a way to make things work. “At this point, they better fall in love because who’s going to date them?” she said in March 2023.

Tom Schwartz claimed that Sandoval told him that he fell in love with Leviss. “He’s addicted,” Schwartz said on WWHL in April 2023. “It’s an infatuation of all infatuations. He is infatuated with Raquel . …Raquel is Tom’s heroin.”

As for Sandoval, he spoke out in an interview on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast and revealed that while he is still really good friends with Leviss, they are “taking a break” from a romantic relationship.

