James Kennedy Renames Dog Graham After Recent Reunion

Bravo star James Kennedy was reunited with his dog Graham (“Graham Cracker”) in July 2023, but the DJ and long-running “Vanderpump Rules” cast member is giving his dog (which he originally adopted with his ex-fiancée Rachel “Raquel” Leviss prior to the two’s split) a fresh start. Kennedy announced in a July 23 Instagram story that he would be changing his dog’s name, and let fans in on the personal story behind Graham’s new name.

“Hippie! ❤️” Kennedy wrote in his story post, revealing his dog’s new name, “We’ve decided to rename this little beauty ‘hippie’ this is a tribute to my late godfather, George Michael’s dogs name…. the only dog I saw around the house growing up, although George and hippie are in heaven now together I know that they are watching over me now, a proud doggy papa! 🐶❤️”.

See Kennedy’s official announcement below, which was reposted by Bravo Breaking News on Instagram.

Fans React to Hippie’s New Name

After Kennedy’s Instagram story was screenshotted and re-shared, fans were quick to weigh in on Hippie’s new name.

“this poor dog is probably so confused”, one fan wrote, with another adding, “How can you change a name a dog for years just to spite someone?? It’s his name. Are you that bored get another one and use that awful name. If you love him soo much you wouldn’t do this. My 3 year old wouldn’t change her name. You’ll do anything for a story.”

A third user disagreed with these comments, chiming in to write, “Apparently some of you have never rescued a dog with no name. This will help get rid of trauma and will help with training! The name has meaning and James and Ally [Lewber, Kennedy’s girlfriend] can make this dog theirs! It’s a fresh start for Hippie which is needed for this traumatized dog!”

How Did James Kennedy Get Hippie Back?

When Kennedy and Leviss first parted ways, Leviss took custody of Hippie (then “Graham”), and viewers saw him under her care during season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules”. During the season, fans also learned that Leviss had been having a months-long affair with co-star Tom Sandoval (who had been dating fellow star Ariana Madix for nearly a decade). After the affair became public and the season ended, Leviss checked into a mental health facility.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Leviss’s mother Laura explained that she and her family cared for Hippie while Leviss was in the facility, however “While caring for him he bit me to the bone, causing severe damage. I saw two doctors for the wound that suggested he be euthanized, which we absolutely declined, and sought out the best rehabilitation center, California Doodle Rescue, that gave him a trainer with over 40 years of experience.”

Laura continued on to say that Hippie’s biting persisted, claiming that he bit the trainer and his wife at California Doodle Rescue, and that after being placed with a family for three days (who returned him after continued biting), the rescue contacted “Lisa Vanderpump for financial assistance to hire a different trainer. Lisa offered to adopt Graham and he was picked up by Vanderpump Dogs Rescue on July 13.” Vanderpump and her rescue were then able to organize the reunion with Kennedy.

