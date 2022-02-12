Fans React to James Kennedy’s Shirtless Photos on Instagram

James Kennedy shared some photos on Instagram, and “Vanderpump Rules” fans seem impressed with his apparent new look.

The British DJ was looking more buff, filled out, and “healthy,” according to some fans who took to the comments section of the post to let Kennedy know how good he looks.

“Where will I…. See you next?! Tonight at SUR perhaps? @surrules #CUNXT , which pic is your fav?” Kennedy captioned the photo set, which contained three pictures of him sitting outside on a lounge chair. The photos were taken in Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag added to the post.

About a week earlier, Kennedy shared some pictures from his vacation in Islamorada, Florida, posing in his swim trunks as he enjoyed the crystal clear waters, sunny blue skies, and the palm trees.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Thought Kennedy Looked Great & Left Several Flame Emoji in the Comments Section

Fans seemed really impressed with Kennedy’s photos, which were shared about two months after he split from his fiancee, Raquel Leviss.

A quick scroll through Kennedy’s Instagram feed and it’s clear to see that he has been sharing more selfies lately. While he is still promoting himself as a DJ, he has also shared a pic of himself at the gym, one of him in Las Vegas for his 30th birthday, and quite a few shirtless snaps.

Overall, the feedback has been positive.

“It’s the Mansfield glow for me,” one person commented on his shirtless selfies shared on February 8, 2022.

“Looking ripped!” another Instagram user wrote.

“So much hotter then Brock,” a third person added, comparing Kennedy to Brock Davies.

“Looking better than EVER! #TeamJames,” a fourth comment read.

Kennedy even got the attention of PK Kemsley, husband of Dorit Kemsley from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Handsome,” PK commented on the post.

Kennedy Received Similar Compliments on a Post in Early February

Another one of Kennedy’s Instagram posts that was uploaded on February 3, 2022, also received a lot of positive feedback from fans.

“Wow – you look incredible! Loving the facial hair,” one person commented. Several others also complimented Kennedy on his facial hair, encouraging him to keep it.

“James looking hot,” wrote another.

“James damn,” a third person added along with a few flame emoji.

“James you look so healthy, you look wonderful, so happy to see you enjoying life and being the best you you can be,” another comment read.

Since his split from Leviss, Kennedy has been focused on himself — and, based on his captions, he seems to be in a really good head space.

“Last day of filming today and what a year it has been (to say the least) today one chapter ends and a new chapter truly begins for me. Not sure what I’m going to do but I do know one thing, I will continue my journey without alcohol, I will find my true self and the music never dies. Thank you to all my friends that have reached out I appreciate you all so much. Cheers,” Kennedy captioned a photo on December 7, 2021.

On January 19, 2022, he posted another sort of update on how things have been going for him.

“Saw some progress in the gym today, not drinking alcohol has seriously helped me not only consistently work out (everyday) but also my appetite has gotten much healthier and increased. It’s moments like THIS that reminds me it’s all worth it and to stay on track. I will make it, I will accomplish my dreams,” he captioned a video taken at the gym.

READ NEXT: Fans Wonder if Lala Kent Is the Reason James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Split