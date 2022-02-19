Fans Slam James Kennedy for Posting ‘Thirst Trap’ Photos After Raquel Leviss Split

Fans have noticed “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy has been posting a lot of shirtless photos since his engagement with Raquel Leviss ended.

On February 17, 2022, Kennedy posted yet another photo showing off his body post-break-up prompting fans to start a Reddit thread to discuss his motivations.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Noticing James Kennedy ‘Has Been Doing a Lot of Thirst Trap Posts’ Since He & Fellow Pump Rules Star Split & They Are Mixed on Their Feelings About It

Fans took to Reddit in a thread titled “James has been doing a lot of thirst trap posts since the breakup. I’m embarrassed to say I’m here for it” where the comments were mixed on the reaction to his several photos.

On February 17 Kennedy posted three photos showing off his abs, on February 10 he shared a photo of himself DJing without a shirt, on February 8 he shared three shirtless selfies, on February 2 he shared another three shirtless selfies on the beach, on January 31 he posted four shirtless photos including a photo of himself in a mirror pulling down his shorts, on January 19 he shared a video of himself at the gym showing off his muscles.

Prior to the split with Leviss he rarely shared shirtless photos and his last shirtless photo had been posted in August 2020.

Most of the fans in the thread slammed Kennedy and the influx of photos.

“respectfully i’ve always thought he looks like a boardwalk caricature drawing, just missing the little spinning propeller hat…but i’m happy that others are enjoying the ride lol,” someone commented on the Reddit thread.

Another fan commented writing, “… I just can’t take him seriously as a sex symbol.”

“Physically hes handsome, personality wise ehh,” someone commented.

“I love James on my tv but I can’t take him seriously trying to be sexy. Maybe I’m just too old lol,” someone commented on the thread.

“What’s going on with his face?” someone commented on the thread.

Another person commented, “This photo is terrible, he looks like he’s been sequestred for days and this is the photo they sent to the family to prove he is still alive.

People also commented on the posts.

“The thirst traps tho,” someone commented on the February 8 post.

Some Fans Loved the Influx of Shirtless Photos Writing ‘My Inner Cougar Has Awakened’

There were also commented praising Kennedy for the posts.

“I think I’m going through a midlife crisis because somehow I find him attractive now lol,” someone wrote. Another fan agreed with the comment and added their own opinion, “Yes this. I never thought he was attractive and then this last season I was like dam he is hot and weird looking at the same time.”

“I’m not mad about it being a thirst trap, it’s Instagram, he has a conventionally attractive white man’s face and a conventionally attractive body,” someone commented with a GIF of Tyra Banks. “What I am mad about though is the gall of this man who is a D-list celebrity whose formative years included the peak of America’s Next Top Model. SMIZE GODDAMN IT. SMIZE FOR YOUR LIFE. HAS TYRA TAUGHT YOU NOTHING?!!!!”

On the posts themselves, many comments praised Kennedy as well.

“my inner cougar has awakened,” someone commented on the Instagram post.

Kennedy and Leviss announced their split on December 5, 2021, after five years together.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” Kennedy wrote on Instagram. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

