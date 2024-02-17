James Kennedy Reacts to ‘Cringe’ Moment on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

James Kennedy reacted to Tom Sandoval professing his love for Raquel Leviss in a confessional he taped for “Vanderpump Rules.”

Nearly one year after Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal w ith Leviss was uncovered, his summertime confessionals aired on the season 11 episode “The Ultimate Betrayal.”

“I’m still very much in love with Raquel,” Sandoval said in one scene. “I’m hoping we can give our relationship a real chance.”

During a February 13, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kennedy, Sandoval’s former friend and also Leviss’ former fiancé, reacted to Sandoval’s confession that he was still in love with Leviss after cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her.

“I mean it was pretty cringe,” Kennedy said. “It was pretty cringe to watch.”

Kennedy and Sandoval used to be close friends. But following Scandoval, the DJ has been one of the bar owner’s biggest critics. At the season 10 reunion, he dubbed Sandoval “a worm with a mustache.” At some of his DJ shows last year, he also changed the lyrics to PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s single “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” to say, Sandoval’s a liar,” per Showbiz CheatSheet.

James Kennedy Said He Won’t Give Sandoval Much Credit

Speaking on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kennedy elaborated on Sandoval’s surprising declaration about Leviss. Leviss was seeking mental health treatment in Arizona at the time of filming. “You know, when I first heard it, it’s like I didn’t know where the episode was going,” Kennedy said. “And as the episode went on it kind of like made more sense. I just want to keep watching [the show] because I don’t want to give him too much credit yet. Because you know how he can like be a kind of magician in some ways. So I just want to see how it how it plays out.”

“Tom was trying for a long time kind of to try to get back into it with her, you know,” he added. “Some of the people think that it was just to get her back on the show, And you know I don’t really know. Because I wasn’t really like I wasn’t friends with Tom at this point. So it’s like I wasn’t in his life and I didn’t know where his head was at, so I can’t really speak for him. But watching it back, I did believe it when he said he loved her and like he did want to like talk to her and he was not drinking because of that. But look, I’m not giving the guy too much credit here because I love Ariana and I’m still 100% on her side with everything,”

During the Feb. 9 episode of her iHeart podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss said that looking back, her connection with Sandoval “was not love.”

She also toyed with the thought that Sandoval orchestrated their affair for a storyline.

“The thought has crossed my mind, like did Tom mastermind this?” Leviss said on “Rachel Goes Rogue.” “He is known to self-produce, and all he has is this show, and the success of this show equals longevity in his career. He’s over 40 now, and this is his life, this is his main income.”

James Kennedy Doesn’t Think Sandoval Showed Enough Remorse For His Actions

Sandoval broke down on “Vanderpump Rules” and shared that the aftermath of the scandal had him feeling very alone and in a dark place. On “Watch What Happens Live,” Kennedy said he saw other sides of Sandoval that didn’t seem as remorseful.

“Look this is where it was like because I saw a lot more of him,” he told host Andy Cohen. “So I’d be filming with him a lot so I’d see it. But, you know, when it came crunch time and in some conversations, he did always have to have the last word. He had to be like the guy on the top of the mountain looking down on me. And it’s just like, ‘Look dude you got to like put that away before we’re going to get past this, okay?’”

Kennedy also addressed comparisons of Sandoval and Leviss’ affair to his own hookup with Kristen Doute. The two hooked up when Sandoval was still in a relationship with Doute 10 years ago.

“Look I’m not sure how long I knew Sandoval up until that happened but it must have been what like 3 to 6 months,” Kennedy explained of his former relationship with Doute. “Like have we not been brothers for a decade of this show. This is ridiculous.”

On the “Vanderpump Rules”episode “You’re Not the Queen of the Group,” Lisa Vanderpump told Sandoval to “have some remorse” for what he’s done.

“I am!” he replied. But he added that he can’t win no matter what he does. “If I [expletive] say I’m sorry, and I cry, oh crocodile tears,” he said.

