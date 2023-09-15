Actress Defends Tom Sandoval: ‘We All Make Mistakes’

Tom Sandoval has been on the receiving end of a lot of hate over the last several months since the news that he’d cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with co-star Raquel Leviss broke in March 2023.

However, the “Vanderpump Rules” star was recently defended by actress Jana Kramer, who shared on her podcast “Whine Down” that she didn’t believe he should be canceled. Kramer said after she discussed his living situation with Madix in the previous episode and got a lot of responses from fans who thought she should have been more critical of him.

She clarified that she wasn’t a fan of Sandoval or what he’d done but added, “I don’t want everyone to be canceled,” she shared on September 11. “Just because you make mistakes doesn’t mean you should be canceled, just like my ex [Mike Caussin] shouldn’t be canceled, just like someone who says something wrong. You shouldn’t be canceled for something when we’re all human, we all make mistakes.”

She said that reality stars, in particular, live their lives “under a microscope,” and pointed out, “There are so many things that we do on a daily basis that if people’s lives were under a microscope, everybody would be getting ‘paused,’ in every genre of category.”

“I’m not defending Raquel or Tom… I don’t like any of that stuff,” she concluded, “[But] We’re all just human.”

Jana Kramer Said in an Earlier Podcast Episode That She Was Confused By Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval’s Living Arrangement

Kramer discussed Madix and Sandoval’s living arrangements in the September 4 episode of her podcast, and said, “I don’t understand the whole cat and dog thing. That’s confusing to me.”

Kramer’s comments were in response to Madix revealing that she is still living in the house she owns with Sandoval during her appearance on Scheana Shay’s podcast. She said she wasn’t in a sufficiently financially secure place to leave the home and had to focus on saving money first. She revealed that she doesn’t interact with Sandoval and keeps to her own area of the house.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also explained in an Instagram comment that she wants to find the “best path forward” for herself and her dog and “elderly cat” before traumatizing them with a big move.

However, Kramer shared that she didn’t quite understand Madix’s decision as she said, “For someone she hates so much, it’s interesting to me — ‘cause again, I’ve been cheated on, I know — I would never stay in the home of someone that did that, no matter how much money or how little money I had. I would stay with a friend or something.”

Others, Including Lisa Vanderpump, Have Also Spoken About the Level of Hate Aimed at Tom Sandoval

Kramer isn’t the only celebrity to speak up in Sandoval’s defense as Lisa Vanderpump also shared that she didn’t think he should get canceled. After the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale, Vanderpump said she got a lot of criticism for appearing supportive of her business partner.

She told E! News that while she condemned his actions, she wouldn’t “pile on” when the entire world was already against him. Former “The View” co-host Meghan McCain also spoke out against the level of vitriol and “real hate” that had been aimed at Leviss and Sandoval in the wake of the scandal.

