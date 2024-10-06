Jared Osmond Speaks Out On His Relationship With Britani Bateman & RHOSLC

Jared Osmond set the record straight on how he became involved in the fifth season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City . ”

On October 4, 2024, the nephew of Donny and Marie Osmond spoke to the Mary Cosby Fan Page on X Spaces to explain his on-and-off relationship with RHOSLC newcomer Britani Bateman and how it led to him joining the Bravo reality show.

Osmond also explained the DMs he sent to another woman that were displayed on the show, as well as a leaked message he sent criticizing Bateman after that episode aired.

Bateman joined the RHOSLC cast as a “friend” alongside Meili Workman for season 5, Bravo announced in August 2024. Bateman’s Bravo bio describes her as “a practicing Mormon who is in a complicated on-and-off relationship.”

Jared Osmond Admitted to Talking to Angie K’s Brow Girl & Explained His Relationship With Britani

On the RHOSLC season 5 premiere, Heather Gay described Osmond as “Mormon royalty” due to his famous family. In a confessional, Bateman shared that she and Osmond were very on-and-off and had broken up 16 times in eight months.

In the episode “Basketball, Bobbleheads and the Brow Girl,” Bateman announced that after a lot of back and forth, Osmond had officially asked her to be his girlfriend. But later in the episode, co-star Angie Katsanevas revealed that her “brow girl” told her she received flirty DMs from Osmond two weeks prior.

In screenshots posted by BravoTV.com, Osmond wrote that he was no longer in a relationship with Bateman and that they were both on dating sites. He also asked the mystery brow girl to call him. Bateman broke down in tears when Katsanevas gave her the information.

In a scene set to air on season 5, episode 3, Bateman said she was on “break” with Osmond at the time he sent the DMs. But she also called his behavior “treasonous” and questioned why she continued to pick the wrong men.

“I 100 percent was talking to the brow girl,” Osmond, 53, said on the X Spaces interview. “It is fairly innocent, she is actually a friend,” he added. He admitted that while he and Bateman had had their “moments,” the timing for the questionable DMs “looked inappropriate” on TV.

“Those were older messages, several weeks,” Osmond explained. He also shared that he received “an unbelievable amount of hate mail” from RHOSLC fans.

“Britani and I have been best friends, boyfriend and girlfriend, really solid,” he added of the relationship.

Jared Osmond Explained Leaked Message in Which He Criticized Britani Bateman

After the DM scandal aired on RHOSLC, Osmond messaged an unidentified person to complain. The DMs were forwarded to Mary Cosby Fan Page.

“The fascinating part of Britani’s story is that she adds so much drama for no reason. Truly, in an attempt to be relevant,” Osmond wrote. “If you want to know the truth on our history, I have never walked away from her. I’ve always been steady, spoiled her over the last year. Paid for everything and have been a true gentleman.”

Osmond claimed that Bateman made him look “bad” because she was “damaged” from her past relationships. “Rather than just steadily stay with me and work through all of the dating issues that pop up, she runs like a scared child. I need to date a stable woman,” he wrote.

“For the record, Britani has a job on the show because I decided to go on. I give her relevance. I give her a talking point. She promised me that we wouldn’t take our love on camera. That it would be best friends. Hence the reason for all the best friend comments,” he added. “I’ve stepped up to give her all that she has needed to make herself relevant on the show and what I got in return was a woman that dumped me and makes me look like a complete idiot by the time this is all done.”

In the X Spaces interview with Mary Cosby Fan page, Osmond confirmed that the questionable DMs were written by him. He also explained his history with Bateman and how they both ended up on RHOSLC. Osmond said he and Bateman started out as friends after their exes started dating. They then started seeing each other and he was even on the Zoom call when she was approached by Bravo. The network liked their dynamic.

Osmond reiterated that when they got on the show, it was his desire “not to bring our love life onto the public forum,” which is why he calls her his “best friend” on the show. He added, “I found out very quickly that you can’t lie, it all comes out.”

“I thought by saying we were best friends we would skip details of our life,” he further explained. “I should have stepped up to be a good boyfriend instead of being a flake. If anyone deserved a snowflake it’s me because I’ve been a flake.”

“My desire [to be on the show] was to support her,” Osmond clarified, “There is nothing I hope to gain financially for this show.”

Of the message that he sent about Bateman, Osmond admitted he sounded like “an [expletive] hole in that moment” and he was. “I own that,” he said, noting that the statement he made was supposed to remain private. “What I said was not appropriate and not accurate,” he added. “I own this 100%…I should not have said any of this.”

He also claimed he had a “jilted ex-boyfriend mentality” when he wrote his comments and said it “in a moment of anger.”

Of Bateman, he said she is “a strong woman” and “the kindest woman he’s ever met.” “She is kind and gentle and beautiful, and regal,” he added, noting that fans are only getting a “small snapshot” of Bateman onscreen.

“I’m embarrassed by what I said about her,” Osmond admitted. “I will forever be her best friend. I said some things in there I don’t mean. Britani doesn’t need me to be on this show. I’m sad that this person wanted to share these screenshots to disparage me.”