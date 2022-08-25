Petition Launched Requesting Bravo Investigate Cruel Messages Sent to Garcelle Beauvais’ Son

A petition has been started on Change.org in hopes that Bravo will take a stand against the cruel messages that were sent to Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax Niles.

Niles began receiving harassing messages on social media. The attacks came in the form of a flood of awful, racist comments aimed at Jax, many mentioning that his mother’s behavior and/or actions on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was the reason.

Several of the RHOBH stars have spoken out about the messages, requesting that children be left alone and that anyone who had been sending hateful messages stop immediately. However, Bravo has not released any kind of statement about the messages, nor has the network suggested that it will look deeper into this online attack. Thus, a Change.org petition has taken shape.

“No child should ever have to deal with this level of harassment or racism and the fact that this was an intentional, targeted bot attack that someone paid for makes it all the more despicable,” the person who started the petition wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

More Than 3,000 People Have Signed the Petition

At the time of this writing, the Change.org petition had received more than 3,000 signatures.

“Certain details surrounding the situation have raised suspicions about who may have been behind this, and we demand that Bravo look into this so as to ensure the safety of Jax by ensuring that no housewife was behind this,” the explanation of the petition’s intended goal read.

“Bravo needs to investigate this further. Bravo needs to walk the talk. If you agree, PLEASE sign this petition,” the explanation continued.

Several people have voiced their opinions on the petition and on a Reddit thread inspired by it. Many are hoping that Bravo will take some kind of action.

“Please sign—if nothing else at least Jax can see he has good-hearted people on his side!” one person wrote on Reddit.

“Done! I really hope Bravo deal with this appropriately, it’s absolutely abhorrent,” someone else added.

“I signed it and I really hope Bravo pays attention to this because involving children is just so goddamn wrong,” read another comment.

Niles Responded to the Messages on Social Media

After getting bombarded with messages, Niles decided to make his Instagram account private. He released a statement that was shared by his mom.

“Well I’d like to start off by saying that I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media. I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama,” Jax said.

“I just want to be a normal kid. The purpose of my Instagram account is not for publicity nor the public’s gaze, but to be seen by my peers as just another kid. I really wanted to avoid going private, but I just have to at this point. The constant support from everyone makes it much more tolerable. However, middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school,” he continued.

“Thank you for all the positive comments. It truly means a lot to me,” the statement concluded.

READ NEXT: Several Fans Want Melissa Gorga Off of RHONJ