VPR Alum Talks ‘Miami Girl’ & Ariana Madix: ‘Why Did You Have to Lie About It?’

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor, who left the series after season 8, shared he took issue with Ariana Madix’s recent revelation about Annemarie Maldonado, better known as “Miami Girl” on the May 23 episode of his podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” co-hosted by his wife, Brittany Cartwright.

While recording the podcast episode, Taylor and his guest, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute, noted that Sandoval admitted he had a sexual encounter with Maldonado at the start of his relationship with Madix, in the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale, which premiered on May 17. As fans are aware, Maldonado, with the help of Doute, confronted Sandoval about the incident in season 3, episode 13. Sandoval and Madix denied that he had any involvement with Maldonado. Both Taylor and Doute, who dated Sandoval for six years until 2013, maintained that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer had lied about the situation.

In the “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” episode, Taylor mentioned that Madix revealed she was aware of Sandoval’s involvement with Maldonado on the May 17 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” She stated that the incident occurred before Sandoval and she “were exclusive.” She also said she kept the information hidden and “defended” Sandoval because she “did not want people to think the absolute worst of the man that [she] thought [she] was going to spend the rest of [her] life with.”

“He finally admitted to the Miami situation. Finally. But here’s another problem I have with that then and this is nothing against Ariana but she says ‘well, we weren’t exclusive.’ Well then why did you have to lie about it? That’s the problem I have. If you weren’t exclusive that’s fine but why did you have to lie?” said Taylor.

Doute, who is now close friends with Madix, replied that she believes “maybe that was just her already feeling stupid enough and maybe trying to save face.”

Kristen Doute Spoke About Communicating With Annemarie Maldonado

In the May 23 episode of “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Taylor asked Doute if she felt vindicated that Sandoval admitted he was lying about Maldonado.

“Don’t you feel a little bit of a high five there? Like finally [Sandoval] admitted to that? It’s not like we were crazy. It felt like we were crazy, we were taking crazy pills a lot of the season. This was happening and no one was believing us,” said Taylor.

Doute responded that it has been “a little bit of redemption,” but suggested she did not like that it came “at Ariana’s expensive.” The reality television personality also explained how she began communicating with Maldonado during the third season of “Vanderpump Rules.” The “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It” author stated that she came across an article where Maldonado “gave the story” about Sandoval.

“I got her name and I started looking her up on Instagram and it said follow back and I was like oh, she’s already following me so then I messaged her. And I sent her a really really long message like this is what I heard, I read the article, I’ve heard all these things, like what’s the truth?” said Doute.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star clarified that she “did not fly [Maldonado] out” to Los Angeles. She did, however, inform a producer about the situation.

Doute, who had accused Sandoval of cheating on her with Madix, also stated that she was interested in Maldonado confronting Sandoval because she “just wanted to ruin them.”

Kristen Doute Says She Was Informed Tom Sandoval Had a Sexual Encounter With ‘a Friend of a Friend’

In the May 18 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute spoke about Sandoval’s months-long affair with his castmate Raquel Leviss. As fans are aware, Sandoval cheated on Madix with the former pageant queen. Doute mentioned that in the “Vanderpump Rules” season finale, Sandoval admitted to Scheana Shay that he cheated on Madix with an unnamed individual. When Shay asked if it was “just a random person,” he initially responded, “yeah.” He then stated, “Well, no, it’s not fair, I’m not going into it.”

While recording the “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” episode, Doute stated that she believed Sandoval’s reaction indicated that “there’s been multiple randoms.” She also claimed that she was informed he had a sexual encounter with “a friend of a friend” in San Diego “about two years ago.”

“This person truly did not know who he was, does not watch reality television but said after the fact that it did seem as if this was like very – can’t remember what words she used, not rehearsed but very this was like a normal thing that he does,” said Doute.

In the May 24 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Madix stated that “years and years ago” she received a direct message “that was like, ‘Tom hooked up with my friend in San Diego.’”

“I brought it up over and over and over again … And it was like, ‘no, absolutely not, no, no, no.’ Like you know what I mean, it was just really just a no. That now, I’m like no I think that was a yes,” said Madix.

She also stated that she was “like 99.99 percent sure [she] knows exactly” who the person is Sandoval referred to during his conversation with Shay.