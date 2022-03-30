Jax Taylor Reveals He & Brittany Cartwright Will Be Back on TV ‘Soon’

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright haven’t appeared on reality television since their time on “Vanderpump Rules” ended, but the husband and wife are planning a return to the small screen “soon.”

While it’s unclear what Jax and Brittany have in the works, he has maintained that his time on television isn’t over, despite things not working out for him on VPR. On March 8, 2022, someone asked Jax why he continues living in California, since he often complains about it — and he had an interesting response.

“Why not move? You’ve complained about Cali for a long while now, you’re no longer on the show, why not get a fresh start somewhere else?” the Twitter user asked Jax.

“Because we got new projects in the works here… [TV] will be back soon. Only reason why I am still here,” Jax responded. He didn’t elaborate on a timeline or give any details about any offers that he and Brittany have agreed to.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Previously Said That He & Brittany Would Be Back on TV ‘Soon’

This certainly isn’t the first time that Jax has teased a television return.

On December 4, 2021, a Reddit user shared a video of a Cameo that she received from Jax for her birthday. Not only did the former “Pump Rules” star wish the woman a happy 26th birthday, but he also said that he and Brittany were going to be making their television return “soon.”

“We will be back on TV again soon. My wife and I are just trying to figure out what we’re going to do. Have a little fun… Maybe get the old gang back together and figure out a new project because we need to get back on TV,” Jax said.

“We miss you guys, and we want to let you guys know what’s going on in our lives. So, we’ll be back,” he added.

Fans Have Mixed Reactions to the Idea of Jax & Brittany Returning to Television

There have been fairly mixed reactions to the idea of Jax and Brittany getting their own spinoff show or returning to reality television in some other capacity.

“‘Vanderpump Rules’ is not the same without you and your lovely wife,” one Twitter user commented on Jax’s March 8, 2022, post about his non-specific TV plans.

“Hopefully it all works out for y’all and males [sic] staying in Cali worth it,” another Twitter user added.

“You know we will watch wherever you guys go. Get out of California,” someone else wrote.

The comments on Reddit, however, have been less favorable toward Jax — but people do seem to want him back on television in some capacity. Whether fans expressed hate for him or not, most agreed that he made great TV.

“And this disaster served us some of the best years of reality Television. The show is pure sh** now,” one Redditor commented on the thread from December 2021.

“I’d totally watch a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ spinoff with just the outcasts. Bring on the dumpster fire,” someone else added.

“Okay I’m about to get hated for this but this cameo made me miss old VPR and the OGs,” a third comment read.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Reveals How Many Times He’s Had Covid