Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Television Return Will Be ‘Soon’

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are planning their return to reality television. The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars haven’t been on television since parting ways with Bravo back in 2020.

“The last 8 years on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ have been some of the most challenging, rewarding, and fulfilling years of my life…Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors,” Taylor shared in a now-deleted Instagram post, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

However, in a new Cameo video that was shared on Reddit, Jax revealed that he and Brittany not only want to be back on television, but they are doing a few things to make that happen.

Jax Said He & Brittany Will Be Back on TV ‘Soon’ & Hinted at a New Project With Other Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars

On December 4, 2021, a Reddit user started a thread to share a video of the Cameo that she received from Jax Taylor for her birthday. In the video, Jax, who admitted to getting high before filming, wished a woman named Mya a happy 26th birthday.

He went on to thank fans for their support of “Vanderpump Rules” over the years, and explained that he didn’t want to be a part of the show anymore because he felt like he was getting too old for it. At the same time, he seemed very confident that he and Brittany will be on television again in the not-so-distant future.

“We will be back on TV again soon. My wife and I are just trying to figure out what we’re going to do. Have a little fun… Maybe get the old gang back together and figure out a new project because we need to get back on TV,” Jax said. “We miss you guys, and we want to let you guys know what’s going on in our lives. So, we’ll be back,” he added.

A Blind Sent to DeuxMoi in October Suggested Jax & Brittany Were Working on a New Project With Lisa Vanderpump

Jax’s claim that he and Brittany are heading back to television is not completely out of the blue, either. Back in October 2021, there was a rumor that the two were joining forces with Lisa Vanderpump to bring a new reality show to the Peacock streaming service. The gossip came to life by way of a blind sent in to DeuxMoi.

“Have a friend who works in development in Peacock. They’re currently working on a rebook of ‘Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky’ — the show will follow the two as they leave Los Angeles behind and buy an old farmhouse in Brittany’s hometown to restore,” the anonymous message read. You can see it on Reddit here.

It’s unknown what actually happened with that rumored project, however, as DeuxMoi’s source said that something would be announced in the coming weeks — and it has been well over a month.

