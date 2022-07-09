Brittany Cartwright Reveals the 1 Thing Jax Taylor Never Does With Cruz

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor became first-time parents in 2021. Their son, Cruz, celebrated his first birthday in April 2022, and his parents have been sharing his big milestones on social media with fans since the moment he was born.

Although Cartwright and Taylor are no longer on “Vanderpump Rules,” the two still make headlines from time to time and do press when they get an opportunity that suits them. Most recently, Cartwright agreed to sit down with Scheana Shay for a chat on the Scheananigans podcast. On the July 1, 2022, episode, the two friends chatted about everything from motherhood to Cartwright and Taylor’s feud with Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark.

During the interview, Cartwright actually revealed a surprising truth about her husband — she said that Taylor has only given the couple’s son a bath once.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cartwright Shared Details About How She & Taylor Parent

Cartwright and Taylor are first-time parents but they seem to have things figured out — for the most part.

“You and Jax are so hands on and I’m curious … what goes on behind closed doors?” Shay asked Cartwright on the podcast. “Do you guys parent the exact same? Do you butt heads? Do you fight about bed time? Nap time? Who does the bath? Who does the naps?”

“I pretty much do… I think … Jax maybe has given Cruz, like, one bath. I do all the other baths. Or I put him in the bathtub with me, you know, until he gets a certain age. So, he always, like, will get in the bath with me, or I’m the one doing like the baths and getting him dressed,” Cartwright said.

She did say that Taylor will help with diaper changes and said that he’s a “hands on dad.” Cartwright said that she likes to rock her son to sleep so she’s usually the one to put Cruz down for his naps and at bedtime.

She also said that she and Taylor are very much on the same page when it comes to raising their baby boy. Although they have their fights, Cartwright said that she and Taylor rarely have disagreements about how to raise their son.

Cartwright Said She Loves ‘Being a Mom’

Cartwright shares quite a bit of her son’s life with fans and seems to really enjoy watching her little boy grow.

“Every single day Cruz is doing something new and it’s so fun. I love being a mom. It’s the best part of my life,” Cartwright said on the Scheananigans podcast.

Shay told Cartwright that she’s “such a good mom” and that Cruz is a “lucky little boy.”

Cartwright and Taylor have been traveling a bit with Cruz. They took him to Disney World for the first time in 2022, traveled to St. Pete, Florida, for a wedding, and spent some time with Cartwright’s family in Kentucky over the summer. Cartwright has shared photos from the family’s adventures and is “loving every moment.”

As for adding to their family, Cartwright said that she hopes to have another baby in 2023.

